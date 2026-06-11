At this year's Intersolar Europe in Munich, Tongwei will debut its new BIFIMAX module variant, which pushes bifaciality from 80% to 90%. The variant is designed for high-latitude, high-albedo markets. It will be applicable across the entire Tongwei TNC family of modules - from TNC 1.0 through TNC 3.0. To accomplish the gains in bifaciality, BIFIMAX incorporates two complementary advances. The first is Tongwei's Poly Tech,which retains the core POLO passivation layer underneath the electrode but removes the other layers to allow more light to pass through. The second advance is a novel rear-surface ...

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