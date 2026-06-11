Researchers from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have conducted a 1-year test to measure the outdoor performance of peroskvsite solar technologies and have found that several factors contribute to significant perovskite degradation. For the testing, the team used triple junction perovskite/perovskite/silicon solar cells with an active area of 1 cm × 1?cm. "We chose triple junction devices as they have a theoretical higher performance limit," corresponding author Petra Manshanden told ...

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