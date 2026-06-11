Faire, the leading wholesale platform in North America and Europe, is expanding access to global wholesale, giving independent retailers globally more choice, better tools, and reducing barriers to growth.

Five years after launching outside North America, Faire's community of more than 100,000 retailers and 50,000 brands across 30+ countries in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand shows a retail sector that is innovating and thriving, well beyond the big cities.

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Faire Celebrates 5 Years of Growth in Europe

"It has been a phenomenal five years for Faire internationally, and the opportunity ahead has never been clearer," said Olivier Buffon, VP and Head of International at Faire. "Europe represents a retail market comparable in scale to North America, and the challenges Faire was built to solve exist wherever independent retail exists. A global platform is more valuable for everyone, and we're so proud to support businesses becoming more confident and more global in how they buy and sell."

A Retailer Network Spanning Tens of Thousands of Towns

Independent retail is alive and well beyond the capital cities, with retailers spread across thousands of towns and communities. In its largest European markets, Faire retailers are located in:

15,000 towns and villages across the UK

23,000 communes in France

8,000 municipalities in Germany

Outside North America, retailers on Faire have formed over 1 million relationships with brands, collectively purchasing more than 22 million products.

Retailers Are Spending More and Coming Back More Frequently

As more retailers and brands join Faire, the experience improves for everyone with deeper supply, better matching between retailers and brands, and more opportunities for growth. Across Faire's international markets since 2022:

Retailers are spending more per order (+20%) and significantly more per year (+156%)

The number of orders each brand receives has grown 123%

Retailer reorders are increasing (+30%), with more than one in five new retailer-brand relationships leading to a second order within 90 days

And the outcomes are real: more than 120 international brands have exceeded $1M in revenue on Faire.

Local-First Retail Is Scaling Across Borders

For many independent businesses, selling internationally has historically been costly and time-consuming. Faire's international expansion has made cross-border B2B commerce accessible. As a result:

26% of brands on Faire now ship cross-border

Those brands export to an average of five countries each

For businesses that once operated within the boundaries of a single market, this opens an entirely new frontier of commercial opportunity. Max Adorian, chief operating officer at Living Things, a UK-based health soda brand said: "Faire quickly became one of our top wholesale channels, helping us reach independent retailers across the UK and internationally that we simply wouldn't have accessed otherwise. We've sold into the US and a number of European countries where we now have major retail distributors."

And across markets, new trade routes are emerging:

UK brands are primarily exporting to the US, France and Canada

French brands are reaching customers in the US, Germany, and Italy

German brands are building relationships with retailers in the US, France, and Switzerland

Buying across borders has always meant uncertainty about extra costs. To help retailers order with confidence, Faire shows estimated duties at checkout, calculated from each product's origin, so they can see the full cost upfront and order without surprises.

Building The Platform to Power the Future of Independent Retail

Faire continues to invest in tools to help power the growth of both retailers and brands. This month, Faire is launching its wholesale advertising tool, Promoted Listings, to brands in Europe, giving brands the opportunity to directly target high-intent, relevant buyers across markets. Promoted Listings to become a global growth engine for brands, allowing them to reach high-intent retailers and extend their reach across markets. Since launching in the US and Canada, nearly 12,000 brands have already used the product to grow their wholesale business, and it will now be available to brands in 30 countries across Europe.

Market Highlights

United Kingdom

Faire's largest and most mature European market, with retailers across 15,000 towns.

Nearly 65 brands have surpassed $1M in sales on Faire

1,600+ retailers supported through Open with Faire since 2021, lowering the barrier to opening an independent shop

France

Faire's broadest geographic reach in Europe, spanning more than 23,000 communes.

16 brands have surpassed $1M in sales on Faire

1,500 retailers supported with Open with Faire

Germany

Faire's network spans 8,000 German towns, a market where independent retail continues to show resilience despite a challenging environment.

7 brands have surpassed $1M in sales on Faire

330 retailers supported through Open with Faire

"What makes us most proud is not just the scale of what we've built, but what that scale means for individual businesses. Through Open with Faire alone, we have helped almost 5,000 international retailers open their doors since 2021. Behind every one of those businesses is a founder who took a leap, and that's what drives us forward. And with brands in markets like Japan and Mexico already selling on the platform, Faire's ambitions extend well beyond Europe. The next five years will see the platform continue to expand access to global wholesale supporting independent retailers and brands doing what they love and strengthening the unique character of their local communities." Olivier Buffon, VP and Head of International

About Faire

Faire is an online wholesale platform used by independent retailers to discover, source, and sell unique products from around the corner and around the world. Faire's data-driven approach levels the playing field for independent retailers by offering net 60 payment terms and free returns on opening orders, eliminating inventory risk and providing access to capital-key offerings previously only available to the largest retail chains. For brands, the platform provides powerful sales, marketing, and analytics tools, so sellers can simplify their wholesale business and focus on making great products. To date, Faire has facilitated over 10M new connections between brands and retailers on the platform. For more information, visit www.faire.com.

Open with Faire is Faire's programme designed to help new independent retailers open their doors. Through Open with Faire, eligible new retailers can access up to £20,000 in 60-day payment terms, giving them the flexibility to stock their shop without the financial risk of upfront inventory costs.

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Contacts:

For media enquiries please contact:

Elyse McAvoy

elyse.mcavoy@faire.com

+44 7377225542