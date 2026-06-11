Horizon Quantum Holdings Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum"), a pioneer of software infrastructure for quantum applications, today announced that it expects to locate its second quantum computer-anticipated to be one of the most advanced commercial quantum systems in the world-in Dublin, Ireland.

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This photo depicts a current trapped ion system from IonQ. The system to be delivered to Horizon will be IonQ's next-generation 256-qubit technology.

By placing this IonQ 256-qubit system at its European headquarters, Horizon Quantum aims to benefit from Ireland's growing quantum ecosystem, strong university network, and robust talent pool for deep-tech development, both within the country and across the EU.

Horizon Quantum believes the installation of this frontier system will be a significant technology milestone for the nation, positioning Ireland to play an increasingly prominent role in frontier quantum computing.

Minister Peter Burke, Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said: "I welcome Horizon Quantum's decision to locate its second quantum computer testbed in Dublin. This significant investment reinforces Ireland's position at the forefront of advanced technologies and reflects the strength of our growing quantum ecosystem, world-class research base, and highly skilled workforce. The establishment of one of the most advanced commercial quantum systems here is an important milestone that will support innovation, collaboration, and economic growth, while further enhancing Ireland's ambition to be a global hub for cutting-edge technologies. This also aligns with our strategic focus in Silicon Island-Ireland's National Semiconductor Strategy -on harnessing opportunities in rapidly evolving fields, including quantum technologies."

IonQ's sixth-generation, chip-based 256-qubit trapped-ion system is anticipated to be among the most sophisticated quantum computers globally. With its expected qubit count and high gate fidelities, the system could be capable of solving some challenging computational problems. By integrating this system with its software infrastructure, Horizon Quantum plans to expand support for trapped-ion systems in its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, and to enhance the real-time runtime capabilities of its execution stack-furthering the company's mission to unlock broad quantum advantage with its software infrastructure.

To oversee the establishment and management of its second quantum system, Horizon Quantum anticipates expanding its Irish-based science and engineering teams and deepening its engagement with Ireland's quantum ecosystem. By anchoring this system and its accompanying high-value operations in Dublin, Horizon Quantum expects to further catalyze this ecosystem through increased involvement with industry, academia, and the local supply chain.

"Expanding our hardware testbed to Ireland with the addition of a frontier system is a significant step forward for both our company in our mission to unlock broad quantum advantage and for the country in strengthening its quantum ecosystem," said Horizon Quantum CEO Founder Dr. Joe Fitzsimons. "We are excited to extend our testbed capabilities to include a trapped-ion system by deploying this state-of-the-art quantum computer in Dublin."

In December 2025, Horizon Quantum announced that it had assembled and integrated the first quantum system in its hardware testbed-a multi-vendor superconducting system-at its Singapore headquarters. The expansion of the company's testbed facilities to its European headquarters with a second, technologically distinct system will help further its goal of delivering the most capable hardware-agnostic tools for quantum software development.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: "I warmly congratulate Horizon Quantum on this significant investment in Ireland and on selecting Dublin as the location for its second quantum computer testbed. Quantum development is an important strategic priority for IDA Ireland, and this announcement is a strong endorsement of Ireland's growing technology ecosystem, our research capabilities, and the talent available here. Horizon Quantum's decision to invest in Ireland further strengthens our position in frontier technologies and will help support continued innovation and collaboration across the quantum sector. I wish the team every success with this exciting next phase of growth in Ireland."

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum [Nasdaq: HQ] is on a mission to unlock broad quantum advantage by building software infrastructure that empowers developers to use quantum computing to solve the world's toughest computational problems. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Fitzsimons, a leading researcher and former professor with more than two decades of experience in quantum computing, Horizon Quantum seeks to bridge the gap between today's quantum hardware and tomorrow's applications through the creation of advanced software development tools. Its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, enables developers to write sophisticated, hardware-agnostic quantum programs at multiple levels of abstraction. Learn more at www.horizonquantum.com.

Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the business of Horizon Quantum may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "plan" "enable," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and Horizon Quantum cautions against placing undue reliance on any of these forward- looking statements. Many of these factors are outside of the control of Horizon Quantum and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the trapped ion system purchased from IonQ; (2) the outcome of any efforts to integrate IonQ's trapped-ion technology with Horizon Quantum's software infrastructure; (3) Horizon Quantum's ability to scale and grow its business, and the advantages and expected growth of Horizon Quantum; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the locating the trapped ion system in Ireland, including the ability to which Horizon Quantum will be able to participate in or integrate with Ireland's quantum ecosystem; (5) changes in applicable laws and regulations or political and economic developments; (6) the possibility that Horizon Quantum may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) difficulties operating Horizon Quantum's quantum processors and the possibility that the quantum processors do not provide the advantages that Horizon Quantum expects; (8) the ability of Horizon Quantum to integrate access to its quantum computing test bed, including IonQ's technology, within its Triple Alpha platform; (9) the ability of Horizon Quantum's coding languages to provide additional abstraction when compared to other quantum computing solutions; and (10) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" sections of Horizon Quantum's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Horizon Quantum. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Horizon Quantum does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Horizon Quantum media contact

Yanina Blaclard

media@horizonquantum.com

Horizon Quantum investor contact

Katherine Bailon

investors@horizonquantum.com