New report demonstrates annual market value of Harley Street Health District is £1.85 billion, approximately £143 million growth in 12 months

Estimated annual contribution to the UK economy is £810 million, predicted to reach £911 million in the next year

Investment in HealthTech property in the District last year totalled £42.4 million from The Howard de Walden Estate

The Harley Street Health District has today launched its first annual impact report, demonstrating significant growth in market value and private healthcare activity.

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Harley Street road sign

Forthe first time, The Harley Street Health District 2026 Impact Report,looks at the combined market value of the activity conducted by the District's occupiers and the changes in clinical trends over the last 12 months. Under the guidance of The Howard de Walden Estate, landlord and long-term steward of the Harley Street Health District brand, the District has seen significant growth across multiple measures.

Harley Street Health District's private healthcare activity was worth an estimated £1.85 billion last year representing 11.2% of the UK's total private healthcare market by patient volume.

Harley Street Health District's private spells a continuous period of care as an inpatient or day-case patient under private treatment have increased 10% vs the previous year approximately £143 million growth in 12 months.

The District has contributed an estimated £810 million in value to the UK economy in the last year (estimated GDP contribution) this is predicted to reach £911m in the next year

Investment in HealthTech property in the District last year totalled £42.4 million from The Howard de Walden Estate.

Spanning 95 acres of Marylebone, the historic District has grown into a thriving private healthcare ecosystem with nearly 300 occupiers. Key healthcare organisations within the District include HCA Healthcare UK, The London Clinic with Northwestern, Welbeck Health Partners, Mayo Clinic Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, King Edward VII, Cedars-Sinai, Fortius, Weymouth Clinic and NHS Private Patient Units.

In addition to economic growth, the District has seen significant growth in private chemotherapy activity.

17,865 private chemotherapy treatments delivered in Harley Street Health District last year a 25% increase vs the previous 12 months

Cancer treatment makes up 28% of the District's activity this is far higher than national average for private healthcare (12.3%)

1 in 4 private chemotherapy treatments in the UK have been delivered in the District

Chemotherapy is the District's top procedure, followed by cataract surgery and followed by internal medicine diagnostics

Responding to The Harley Street Health District 2026 Impact Report, Mark Kildea, Chief Executive of The Howard de Walden Estate said:

"For over 150 years Harley Street has been synonymous with quality healthcare. Today, it is evolving into a powerhouse of innovation, collaboration and economic growth. Our Impact Report demonstrates that the District is booming, driving real market value and positive change across the UK healthcare system. We are just getting started, with new occupiers and developments happening constantly and we look forward to further growth and innovation to come."

The Rt Hon Lord Kakkar KG KBE, Emeritus Professor of Surgery at University College London and said:

"These results underline the important economic and clinical impact of the Harley Street Health District. Uniquely positioned in the centre of London, the District has the potential to serve global healthcare, attracting international patients, world-leading providers and inward investment, and strengthening the UK's position as a destination for both care and innovation."

Harley Street Health District has been the home of health since 1860. To find out more visit https://harleystreethealthdistrict.com/

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Harley Street Health District:

The Harley Street Health District is a historic and ever-evolving ecosystem, shaping and delivering world-class whole health support from a single postcode in London's iconic heart. Situated between UCLH, Guy's St Thomas' and Imperial, with leading universities just minutes away, the District's unique positioning turns geography into global collaboration and holistic healthcare impact.

The District is home to over 2,500 consultants, many of whom work across both NHS and private settings. Key occupiers include HCA Healthcare UK, The London Clinic with Northwestern, Welbeck Health Partners, Mayo Clinic Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, King Edward VII, Cedars-Sinai, Fortius, Weymouth Clinic and NHS Private Patient Units.

For more information visit harleystreethealthdistrict.com

About The Howard de Walden Estate

The Howard de Walden Estate manages a portfolio of over 800 property interests, the majority of which are freehold-owned, in a 95-acre area of Marylebone, central London. This portfolio spans healthcare, residential, office, retail leisure, and education sectors.

Howard de Walden's purpose is to create the environment for Marylebone to flourish. Howard de Walden strives to enhance the community through its responsible stewardship, excellent service and unique offering, so Marylebone remains a coveted place for generations to come.

The business is based around the management of a large portfolio of rental properties, but activities extend far beyond those of most landlords. With roots in Marylebone that extend back several centuries, Howard de Walden is thoroughly invested in the progress of the entire area its success reflects the success of the community it serves.

For more information visit https://www.hdwe.co.uk/about-us/the-estate

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Lauren Joselyn

Associate Director, Communications

+44(0)203 296 3034