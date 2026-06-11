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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Nuvion and JetPay partner to power Global Financial Infrastructure for Private Aviation

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A charter flight can be booked in London, operated from Dubai, fuelled in Nice and paid for by a client in New York. Yet many aviation businesses still rely on payment systems that take days to move money across borders. Nuvion and JetPay are changing that.

Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments service built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership with JetPay, formerly (Jet Link), the fintech platform purpose-built for air charter brokers and private aviation operators, to deliver modern global financial infrastructure for the aviation industry.

The partnership brings together JetPay's aviation-focused operating platform with Nuvion's global financial infrastructure, enabling aviation businesses to manage international payments, treasury operations and supplier settlements through a more seamless and efficient financial ecosystem.

As private aviation becomes increasingly global, operators and brokers face growing complexity around international payments, supplier settlements, aircraft operations, and cross-border treasury management. Through this collaboration, JetPay's customers will gain access to seamless financial infrastructure designed to simplify how aviation businesses operate across markets.

Together, the partnership enables:

  • Multi-currency global accounts for aviation operators and brokers
  • Faster international payouts to suppliers, crews, vendors, and partners
  • Stablecoin-enabled settlement capabilities for global transactions
  • Embedded financial services integrated directly into aviation workflows
  • Streamlined treasury and payment management across multiple jurisdictions

By integrating Nuvion's regulated financial infrastructure within the JetPay platform, aviation businesses can access modern payment and treasury capabilities without the complexity of managing multiple banking relationships or disconnected financial systems.

"This partnership represents the future of financial infrastructure for modern aviation businesses," said Keisha Clark, Managing Director of Nuvion. "Private aviation is inherently global, yet the financial systems supporting it remain outdated. Together with Jet Link, we're enabling operators and brokers to move money across borders as seamlessly as they fly."

"JetPay was built to revolutionize the operational backbone of private aviation making payments supersonic," said Gabriel Madrid, Chief Aviation Officer of JetPay. "Partnering with Nuvion allows us to extend that modernization into financial infrastructure-helping Passengers, Brokers and Operators scale internationally with faster, more intelligent money movement 24/7/365."

Whether settling fuel payments in Europe, paying crew in the Middle East or receiving customer funds from North America, aviation businesses can manage global money movement through a single integrated platform.

The partnership reflects Nuvion's belief that businesses operating globally should be able to move money with the same speed and simplicity as they conduct business across borders.

About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs. With multi-currency accounts, global payment rails, treasury tools and compliance infrastructure, all accessible via a single API, Nuvion simplifies how businesses move, manage and grow money across borders. . Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

About JetPay

JetPay is an enterprise-grade financial infrastructure built specifically for aviation professionals operating 24/7/365 to process payments worldwide without any restrictions - weekends, holidays, and across continents.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvion-and-jetpay-partner-to-power-global-financial-infrastructure-for-private-aviation-302795694.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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