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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 11:10 Uhr
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Organizing Committee of the Worship Ceremony for Emperor Yan in Suizhou: Chinese Ancestor Emperor Yan's Hometown Suizhou Holds Worship Ceremony

SUIZHOU, China, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of June 11 (the 26th day of the fourth lunar month, the birthday of Emperor Yan), a grand worship ceremony for the pioneer of Chinese farming and medicine took place in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province, the hometown of Emperor Yan, also known as Shennong or the "Celestial Farmer."

The Worship Ceremony for Emperor Yan in Suizhou: The Worship Ceremony for Emperor Yan in Suizhou

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Co-hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Association for Yan Huang Culture of China and the People's Government of Hubei Province, the event drew attendees including compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, representatives of overseas Chinese and guests from all walks of life.

The ceremony officially commenced amid the elegant music of ancient chime bells. Strictly following the rituals of Suizhou Shennong worship ceremony, a national intangible cultural heritage, the event consisted of nine procedures: sounding drums and bells, opening the sacred gate, lighting the sacred flame, presenting flower baskets, offering incense to the ancestor, reciting eulogies, paying collective homage to the ancestor, singing odes in praise, and viewing the sacred statue.

As a renowned cradle of ritual music, Suizhou is home to the Bianzhong (bronze chime bell sets) of Marquis Yi of Zeng, known as the "eighth wonder of the world." The beating of large ancient drums and ringing of chime bells created a solemn and reverent atmosphere throughout the ceremony, which was organized in a concise and efficient manner.

It is worth noting that the local community has turned the annual worship ritual for Emperor Yan into a regular cultural inheritance initiative. For the ceremonial activities, primary, secondary and university students from Suizhou formed ritual teams and gave cultural performances. For public outreach, Emperor Yan culture has been integrated into school education, community culture and the city's spirit, keeping this time-honored tradition alive and passing it down from generation to generation.

A series of supporting events was also held from April to June. A number of exchange activities were organized for compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas Chinese to experience the culture of Suizhou.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Worship Ceremony for Emperor Yan in Suizhou



Contact for media only: Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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