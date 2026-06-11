GoodHeat, a unit of Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer GoodWe, has introduced a new line of air-to-water heat pumps for residential use at the SNEC 2026 trade show in Shanghai, China, last week. The full DC inverter system is esigned to optimize solar self-consumption. By routing DC power straight to the unit's internal DC bus, it eliminates the efficiency losses and hardware costs associated with traditional dual AC/DC conversions, the manufactuer said in a statement. The product lineup covers a versatile capacity range from 6 kW to 34.15 kW to suit different property sizes. Models from ...

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