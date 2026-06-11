Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Energy Equation Partners ("EEP"), an investment firm focused on backing middle market energy companies, today announced an agreement to acquire Anwim S.A. ("Anwim"), Poland's largest independent fuel marketer and owner of the MOYA station network. The transaction marks a continuation of Stonepeak and EEP's European fuel retail joint venture, following its acquisition of a majority interest in JET Tankstellen Deutschland GmbH ("JET"), a leading fuel retailer in Germany and Austria, in December 2025.

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Anwim is a nationwide retail and wholesale distributor of fuels in Poland. It is the nation's third-largest and fastest-growing fuel station chain, with over 540 MOYA stations and handling approximately 3 billion liters of volume annually. As one of the largest fuels distributors in Poland, Anwim has access to the country's full fuel logistics infrastructure supply chain, supporting domestic sourcing and significant import capabilities for fuel, and allowing it to comprehensively address the needs of its broad customer base, which includes individual retail fuel customers, large multinational companies, and smaller commercial customers, such as filling station operators, transport companies, manufacturers, and processing plants.

"Poland continues to exhibit strong, long-term fuel demand, and Anwim is well positioned to meet it, with diversified offerings, an expansive footprint, and high-quality infrastructure," said Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy at Stonepeak. "Leveraging Stonepeak and EEP's combined expertise in energy infrastructure, the fuel station market, and e-mobility, as well as the ability to exchange operational best practices with JET, we believe Anwim will be even better situated to strengthen the MOYA brand and expand its leadership position in today's dynamic market. We look forward to working closely with the EEP and Anwim teams towards those goals."

"We see strong potential in Anwim and the opportunity to build a leading independent multi-energy platform across Europe," added Sari Haidar, Investment Partner at Energy Equation Partners. "Given our presence in European markets and our expertise in energy infrastructure and mobility, we will be able to realize tangible synergies, both in terms of operational know-how, e-mobility development, and building modern services for retail customers. Together with the Stonepeak team, we are committed to supporting a seamless transition for Anwim's future success."

"The recent years have been a period of highly dynamic growth and business transformation for Anwim," said Rafal Pietrasina, CEO of Anwim. "Today, we are a strong, modern organization operating in fuel import, wholesale, and retail, while expanding into new areas related to e-mobility and the energy transition. Securing strong partners in Stonepeak and EEP who thoroughly understand the specifics of our industry opens up the next stage of development and creates new perspectives for further strengthening MOYA's market position."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld LLP and Rymarz Zdort Maruta served as legal counsel to Stonepeak and EEP. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP served as financing counsel to Stonepeak and EEP.

About Anwim S.A.

Anwim S.A. is the largest independent Polish company in the fuel sector, present on the market for over 30 years. It operates across the import, wholesale, and retail distribution of liquid fuels, handling approximately 3 billion liters of volume annually. Anwim is the owner and operator of MOYA, the third-largest and fastest growing fuel station network in Poland, comprising over 540 locations. The company has consistently executed its growth strategy by expanding the MOYA network footprint and broadened exposure into areas related to e-mobility and the energy transition.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $88 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Energy Equation Partners

Energy Equation Partners is an energy specialist investment firm that seeks to invest in companies that are well established in the energy sector and have the potential to play a valuable role in the shift from "brown to green". Over the past two decades, the principals of EEP have deployed over $10 billion of equity capital across the energy value chain globally and have significant experience in fuel retail.

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Contacts:

For Anwim S.A.:

Marcin Przybylski

media@anwim.pl

+48 791 477 244

For Stonepeak:

Kate Beers Maya Brounstein

corporatecomms@stonepeak.com

+1 (646) 540-5225

For Energy Equation Partners:

Sari Haidar

sari@energyequationpartners.com

+44 75 5112 5113