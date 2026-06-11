WorkVue Launches YourVue: The Career Platform Built Around What Makes You Irreplaceable

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The job market is broken. Not because people lack value, but because the systems designed to recognise it were never built for them.

WorkVue is changing that. Today, the company launches YourVue, an AI-powered career navigation platform that helps people understand exactly what they bring to the world of work, and find the clearest path to where they want to go next.

The timing is deliberate. As AI, automation, and large-scale layoffs continue reshaping industries globally, millions of professionals are navigating a market that has never felt more disorienting. One candidate with 25 years of experience applied to nearly 300 roles, tailoring every application, and received almost no meaningful response. Others are screened out by automated systems before a human ever sees their name. "Job hunting in 2026," one user told WorkVue, "can be very dehumanising and make you feel small."

YourVue was built for them. And key features of YourVue include:

AI-powered transferable skills analysis

Personalised career mapping

Skill gap insights and next-step guidance

Labor market-informed recommendations

Unlike generic job platforms or one-size-fits-all tools, YourVue maps users' skills, values, and lived experience against real labour market data, surfacing transferable skills, career paths they may never have considered, and concrete next steps grounded in who they actually are.

"After founding Gapsquare, I saw firsthand how data could shine a light on what people bring to work," said Dr. Zara Nanu MBE, Co-Founder of WorkVue. "YourVue takes that further, closing the gap between what people know they're capable of and the opportunities available to them."

Launching alongside the platform is WorkVue's Keep Hiring People campaign, a direct response to its viral We Asked AI series, featuring real professionals and the human qualities no algorithm can replicate: judgment, adaptability, empathy, resilience, purpose.

The qualities that make people irreplaceable have never been in doubt. They just needed a platform that could see them.

YourVue is available now at app.workvue.io

About WorkVue WorkVue is a career technology company helping people navigate the modern world of work with clarity, confidence, and control. workvue.io | contact@workvue.io

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