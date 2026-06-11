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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 12:10 Uhr
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The Department of Culture and Tourism of Xizang Autonomous Region: Documentary decodes millennia-old Tibetan medicinal bathing

LHASA, China, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a three-episode documentary titled Millennium Wisdom, Renewed Inheritance - The Legendary Journey of Tibetan Medicinal Bathing, produced by the department of culture and tourism of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and structured in three chapters on inheritance, development and innovation, showcases to global audiences the age-old heritage and contemporary vitality of Tibetan medicinal bathing, a UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritage of outstanding universal value.

Documentary decodes millennia-old Tibetan medicinal bathing: Documentary decodes millennia-old Tibetan medicinal bathing

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The documentary traces the full trajectory of Tibetan medicinal bathing, including its evolution and transformation. The chapter on inheritance traces its thousand-year lineage, from the Four Medical Tantras that laid its theoretical groundwork to myriad ancient scriptures that perfected its prescriptions and clinical applications. This ancient therapeutic practice, derived from plateau plants and minerals and built around hydrotherapy, has been passed down via local clans, monasteries and modern academic institutes. The development chapter documents its advancement backed by favorable policies: from national accreditation to its inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, as it increasingly merges with cultural tourism and wellness sectors. Smart equipment has been deployed in medical facilities and wellness resorts, expanding its reach among audiences worldwide. The innovation chapter underscores efforts to preserve traditional techniques amid modern development. Improved herbal processing, research and development of smart equipment, and standardized management reforms tailored to modern demands consolidate the foundation of this ethnic culture and deliver insights from traditional Eastern medicine to global healthcare.

As a living cultural treasure originating from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Tibetan medicinal bathing embodies the inclusiveness and dynamism of Chinese civilization. The documentary allows global viewers to experience the unique appeal of Tibetan medical culture firsthand and see how millennia-old wisdom continues to serve modern life and benefit future generations.

Source: The Department of Culture and Tourism of Xizang Autonomous Region



Contact person: Ms. Danzengquzhen, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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