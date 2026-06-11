Flexter Partners with Arnold Clark Car & Van Rental to Expand Light Commercial Vehicle Access Across the UK

Founded over 60 years ago and operating at more than 35 branches across the UK, Arnold Clark Car & Van Rental brings decades of fleet and rental expertise to the partnership. For Flexter, the partnership significantly deepens UK supply coverage and adds a trusted, nationally recognised brand to its partner roster that already includes Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Drivalia, Green Motion, and more.

The integration will leverage Flexter's proprietary orchestration layer to surface Arnold Clark Car & Van's available inventory in real time, giving customers price transparency, instant comparison, and seamless booking capabilities that have driven Flexter's 50x growth over the past 12 months.

"Arnold Clark is exactly the kind of partner that accelerates our mission, a trusted, high-volume fleet operator with deep roots in the UK market. This partnership expands our supply meaningfully and puts more choice in the hands of every business that needs a van."

Thomas Delvaux Lefebvre, CEO, Flexter

"We're always looking for smarter ways to connect our fleet with the customers who need it most. Flexter's platform gives us a modern distribution channel that complements our existing rental business and reaches a new generation of commercial vehicle users."

Suzanne Lockett, Corporate Account Manager, Arnold Clark Car & Van Rental

The partnership reflects Flexter's broader strategy of building a comprehensive, data-driven LCV marketplace, one that benefits both supply-side partners through improved fleet utilisation and demand-side users through a transparent, frictionless booking experience. Flexter currently operates in the UK and France, with expansion into broader European markets underway.

Arnold Clark's fleet is expected to go live on the Flexter platform at the beginning of summer 2026. Details on availability, coverage areas, and vehicle categories will be announced at launch.

About Flexter

Flexter is a mobility-tech platform connecting businesses and consumers with light commercial vehicle fleets globally. Through its proprietary orchestration layer and growing partner network, spanning 20,000+ locations and 3 million+ vehicles, Flexter delivers real-time inventory access, dynamic pricing, and seamless booking across cargo vans, pickups and box trucks. Live in the UK and France, Flexter has attracted 550,000+ users. For more information, visit flexter.com.

About Arnold Clark Car & Van Rental

Arnold Clark Car & Van Rental is part of the Arnold Clark Group, Europe's largest independent car retailer, with over 200 branches in the UK and an annual turnover of over £3 billion. Its rental service began in 1963 with just 12 cars. Now they have over 35 branches across the UK, offering expert vehicle hire to customers from all over the world. For more information, visit arnoldclarkrental.com.

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