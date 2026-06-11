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Fynd Launches 'Fynd Create' in the U.K.an AI-Native Platform for Fashion Design, Sourcing and Production



11-Jun-2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

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Fynd Launches 'Fynd Create' in the U.K., an AI-Native Platform for Fashion Design, Sourcing and Production Early deployments across global fashion brands have demonstrated up to 60% improvements in design productivity London, June 11, 2026

Fynd , an AI-native retail technology company backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, today launched Fynd Create in the U.K., a unified platform that combines AI-powered trend intelligence, sourcing, production, cataloguing and logistics within a single ecosystem. Designed for an industry increasingly driven by real-time demand, Fynd Create helps fashion brands accelerate the journey from concept to market by connecting every stage of product creation and fulfillment on one platform. Early deployments across fashion brands in India and international markets have demonstrated up to 60% improvements in design productivity. The U.K. launch comes on the heels of retailers facing growing pressure to improve inventory efficiency, shorten product cycles and drive productivity amid rising operating costs and increasingly unpredictable consumer demand. As AI adoption accelerates across the sector, brands are looking beyond experimentation towards technologies that can deliver measurable operational impact, streamline operations and help teams work more efficiently across the value chain. "Fashion brands today are operating in a market where trends emerge and evolve in a matter of days, yet many supply chains remain constrained by long planning cycles and fragmented processes," said Sreeraman MG, Founder, Fynd. Fynd Create addresses this challenge by bringing trend intelligence, design, sourcing, cataloguing and logistics together on a single AI-powered platform. Unlike traditional retail software that layers AI onto existing systems, Fynd Create has been built as an AI-native platform from inception, connecting every stage of the product creation journey within a single workflow. By analysing social trends, runway influences, competitor activity and brand data, the platform helps teams identify emerging opportunities, create collections faster and streamline the journey from concept to production. The result is a more agile, data-driven approach to product development that helps brands reduce manual effort, respond to demand more quickly and bring products to market faster. "Fynd Create is the world's first AI-native platform to unify trend intelligence, design, sourcing, cataloguing and logistics within a single ecosystem. By connecting demand signals directly with sourcing and production, it enables brands to make faster decisions, improve visibility across the value chain and respond more effectively to changing consumer demand."



Fynd Create in action across the fashion value chain Fynd Create connects four critical stages of the fashion value chain helping brands scale production, improve cost transparency and bring products to market faster. Built on Fynd's commerce infrastructure, which powers more than 2,300 brands globally, the platform connects brands with a network of over 800 vendors, fabric mills and manufacturing partners to streamline sourcing and production. In design, teams are moving beyond seasonal planning to real-time creation, using AI to generate collections based on prompts such as "resort wear" or "festive fusion", aligned to emerging consumer demand. Early deployments across fashion brands globally have demonstrated up to 60% improvements in design productivity In manufacturing, real-time factory matching and prioritised production workflows enable brands to reduce turnaround time, optimise costs, and scale collections more efficiently. During high-demand periods, the connected ecosystem allows brands to respond dynamically to spikes in consumer interest, moving from design to production faster, without traditional bottlenecks. Finally, warehousing, multi-channel distribution, and real-time inventory management complete the loop, enabling brands to ship to consumers or retail partners without re-entering data across separate systems. Fynd Create also integrates Fynd Snap, the company's AI-powered visual content engine, enabling brands to create photorealistic on-model imagery from flatlays, mannequins, or 3D renders accelerating catalog creation and reducing dependence on traditional photoshoots. Rather than replacing creative and operational teams, Fynd Create is designed to reduce repetitive tasks across design, sourcing and catalogue management, enabling employees to focus on higher-value decision-making, innovation and customer engagement. "As we expand in the U.K., we are focused on a broader challenge facing the retail industry: how can technology help retailers become more productive, empower their teams and build more resilient businesses? We believe AI is most powerful when it augments human expertise, helping organisations spend less time on manual processes and more time serving customers. Beyond product creation, our vision is to help retailers simplify decision-making, improve operational efficiency and create a more connected future for retail," added Sreeraman MG, Founder, Fynd. Fynd is currently engaged with retailers, brands and technology partners across the U.K. as part of its broader expansion strategy. The launch of Fynd Create builds on the company's broader commitment to helping retailers modernise operations, improve productivity and unlock greater value from AI.





About Fynd

Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers, offering a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd is expanding across the U.K. GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia to power next-generation retail experiences.



For more information, visit https://www.fynd.com/en-gb . Media Contacts Aditi Thakore Fynd aditithakore@gofynd.com



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