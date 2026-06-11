Partnership brings together LTTS' expertise in its Sustainability segment and the Databricks platform to accelerate Engineering Intelligence across industrial operations.

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Databricks, the leading Data and AI company, to co-develop and deliver Industrial AI solutions that advance Engineering Intelligence (EI) for asset-intensive enterprises. Anchored in LTTS' Sustainability segment, spanning Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products, the partnership will support Energy, Petrochemicals and Industrials clients globally.

As industrial organizations seek to unlock greater value from decades of operational and engineering data, the alliance will combine LTTS' deep domain capabilities with the Databricks platform to transform complex plant data into Engineering Intelligence enabling improved asset reliability, operational efficiency and sustainability performance.

The partnership brings together LTTS' expertise in forward looking technologies and extensive experience across more than 600 major plants worldwide with Databricks' leading AI, analytics, and data capabilities. This combination enables industrial enterprises to develop data and AI applications, intelligent agents and advanced analytics at scale, delivering actionable insights and measurable business value across the engineering and asset lifecycle.

Together, LTTS and Databricks will deliver solutions spanning Predictive Asset Reliability, Energy Emissions Optimization, OEE and Production Intelligence, Quality Intelligence and Sustainability Analytics. The partnership combines real-time operational data, advanced AI and machine learning, and natural language-based insights to help engineers and manufacturing teams access, analyze and act on operational intelligence with greater speed and accuracy.

Julien Debbard, Director for Energy and Utilities, Databricks, said, "The bottleneck in energy and utilities has never been data; it's been context. You can stream every signal off a 600-megawatt turbine, but without the engineering knowledge to know what those signals actually mean, your AI model is just guessing. That's exactly the gap this partnership closes. LTTS carries decades of asset-level expertise across power generation, refining, and grid infrastructure; the kind of knowledge that usually lives only in the heads of your most seasoned engineers. Paired with the Databricks Platform, we can now encode that expertise and put it to work with every reliability engineer, plant operator, and sustainability team at scale and across the full asset lifecycle."

"Industrial enterprises are sitting on decades of operational and engineering data that holds the key to improving performance, sustainability and competitiveness. Yet many organizations still struggle to convert this data into meaningful operational decisions. Through our Engineering Intelligence approach, this partnership with Databricks will combine industry-leading AI and data capabilities with LTTS' deep tech and engineering expertise to unlock value at scale. This is more than a technology partnership, it is an outcomes-driven collaboration focused on delivering measurable business impact for our global clients," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director President Strategic Initiatives Growth Markets, L&T Technology Services.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our client base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees across 22 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 98 innovation labs, as of March 31, 2026. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com

Sayanti Chakraborty

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Sayanti.Chakraborty@LTTS.com