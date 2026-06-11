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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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stc group and Huawei Launch Green Telco Cloud, Accelerating the Future of Sustainable Telecom in the Region

The Green Telco Cloud runs on three layers. The hardware foundation uses compact, energy-aware servers that adjust power use based on traffic demand. The platform software enables service flexibility across both traditional systems and container-based environments. A centralized operations layer oversees performance, tracks environmental data, and powers down idle equipment when not in use.

stc group and Huawei validated the platform through joint lab trials using Huawei's latest Green technologies, including power-efficient chipsets and intelligent controls. The system achieved up to 20 percent less energy consumption and a 40 percent reduction in physical infrastructure, with measurable improvements in operational simplicity.

Mr Linwei , President of the Intelligent Telco Cloud at Huawei said:

"This initiative exemplifies our joint commitment to low-carbon ICT transformation. By combining cloud-native paradigms with advanced energy-efficiency technologies, we are supporting stc group in leading the next wave of sustainable telecom infrastructure across the region."

This deployment is part of stc group's broader efforts to build digital infrastructure that grows responsibly while delivering faster, smarter, and more energy-efficient services. As Saudi Arabia advances its digital transformation goals, this initiative reinforces stc group's leadership in shaping telecom systems where innovation and sustainability move forward together.

END

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stc-group-and-huawei-launch-green-telco-cloud-accelerating-the-future-of-sustainable-telecom-in-the-region-302797957.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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