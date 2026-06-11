Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - On June 9, 2026, Beijing Wenge AI Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wenge AI") has successfully cleared the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) listing hearing process, as confirmed in its post-hearing information pack. This milestone marks a key step in Wenge AI's capital market journey and positions the company to further expand the reach and adoption of its decision intelligence solutions globally.

Decitron: Pioneering General Decision-Making Foundation Models

Following the hearing, Wenge AI continues to advance its leadership in enterprise-grade decision intelligence with the launch of Decitron, a general decision-making foundation model designed for complex and open-ended scenarios. Decitron offers comprehensive capabilities from problem modeling and variable identification to pathway simulation and outcome verification. By enabling users to analyze events, compare alternatives, and make informed decisions under uncertainty, Decitron represents a significant evolution in Wenge AI's enterprise AI solutions and has become a core focus in the market interpretation of general decision-making foundation models.

DIOS Platform: Scalable, Flexible, and Low-Code

Decitron is powered by Wenge AI's proprietary Decision Intelligence Operating System (DIOS), which enables organizations to configure and deploy AI solutions efficiently across industries through a low-code, highly scalable approach. The platform supports rapid adaptation to diverse business environments, providing robust tools for decision modeling, simulation, and verification. Through DIOS, clients benefit from improved operational efficiency, accelerated deployment cycles, and enhanced ability to tackle complex decision-making scenarios in real time.

Technical Leadership and Innovation

Wenge AI continues to independently develop and enhance its Yayi large model, which supports 55 languages and excels in ultra-long-context understanding, multimodal content analysis, and complex information extraction. The integration of Decitron with the DIOS platform allows clients to leverage advanced reasoning capabilities beyond traditional information processing, focusing on modeling, simulation, and validation of complex problems. This positions Wenge AI as a provider of differentiated, commercially applicable AI solutions for enterprises, governments, and research institutions.

Patents, Research, and Scientific Contributions

As of December 31, 2025, Wenge AI holds 154 registered patents in China, with an additional 108 patent applications filed. The company has published over 120 AI-related papers in internationally recognized journals and conferences, including TMM, ACL, EMNLP, and AAAI. Its research extends into scientific domains through initiatives like the ScienceOne scientific foundation model, capable of understanding multimodal scientific data such as waves, spectra, and fields, with demonstrated value in materials science, medicine, astronomy, and other disciplines. These achievements highlight Wenge AI's technical expertise and reinforce the capabilities of its decision intelligence and scientific AI solutions.

Client Base and Market Impact

Wenge AI serves more than 650 enterprise and government clients, providing decision intelligence solutions across commercial, industrial, and scientific sectors. Its client base has grown steadily, reflecting both market demand and the practical value of its AI solutions. The company continues to deliver high-quality, enterprise-grade services that enhance operational insight, efficiency, and strategic decision-making across diverse applications.

Expanding Applications and Industry Leadership

With Decitron and DIOS, Wenge AI is extending AI applications into commercial, industrial, and scientific fields while continuing to support new scenarios in education, healthcare, energy, and sustainability. This comprehensive approach reinforces the company's leadership in general decision-making foundation models and demonstrates its ability to deliver practical AI solutions that address real-world challenges.

Looking Ahead

The successful HKEX listing hearing positions Wenge AI to accelerate global deployment of its decision intelligence platforms. Moving forward, the company will continue refining its models, enhancing system capabilities, and expanding AI applications internationally. Wenge AI's ongoing focus on enterprise-grade decision intelligence, coupled with its scalable DIOS platform and innovative foundation models, underscores its commitment to delivering high-value solutions that enable organizations to make better-informed decisions in increasingly complex environments.

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Source: Hmedium