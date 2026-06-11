London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - WriteUpp, the practice management platform used by more than 50,000 clinicians across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, has launched AI Medical Scribe, a monthly per-user add-on that generates structured clinical notes from recorded consultations and post-session dictations. Built directly into the WriteUpp platform, the tool requires no separate login, no third-party account, and no disruption to existing clinical workflows. When a session ends, a completed first draft of the clinical note is ready for review inside the same practice management software the clinic already uses.





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For therapists, physiotherapists, mental health professionals, and allied health practitioners running independent clinics, documentation has become one of the most persistent drains on working time. More than one in three private practice physicians report current burnout symptoms, with documentation and charting identified among the primary contributors. Administrative workload in private practice continues to grow, and for solo clinicians without support staff to absorb it, clinical note writing regularly extends well beyond appointment hours. WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe addresses this directly by generating a first draft of clinical notes during or immediately after each consultation so that documentation stays inside the working day.

The tool operates in two modes for clinical notes and documents. Record Patient Encounter is designed for live sessions, capturing the conversation between clinician and patient and structuring the output using one of four recognised clinical formats. SOAP, DAP, BIRP, and Brief Progress Note templates are available, covering the documentation styles most widely used by therapists, physiotherapists, and allied health professionals. Dictate mode is designed for post-session use, converting spoken notes into free text without requiring a template selection. Both modes push the completed draft back into the clinician's WriteUpp notes, with discrepancies and any urgent clinical findings flagged for review before the record is saved.

Assessment forms gain a separate capability through AI Medical Scribe. The tool uses the consultation recording to answer each question within a WriteUpp form template, so patients respond naturally during the session and the completed assessment is ready for review when the appointment ends. For physiotherapy intake forms, therapy session notes, and mental health assessments alike, this removes a structured data-entry step from the post-session workflow.

"Clinicians spend between 30 and 60 minutes on clinical note writing every single day, and most of that happens after the last patient has gone," said Eric Lalonde, CEO of WriteUpp. "AI Medical Scribe changes that. The first draft is ready before the clinician reaches for their keyboard, and the evening stays theirs."

The global AI medical scribe software market reached USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow as healthcare providers across North America and the UK look for practical ways to reduce administrative overhead. Demand is particularly strong among independent practitioners and small group practices, where AI documentation tools represent the most accessible route to reducing after-hours clinical admin without adding headcount.

Practices adopting AI Medical Scribe report reclaiming up to 5.5 hours per week from note-writing and dictation tasks. At typical private practice rates, that recovered time translates to approximately £2,200 in recaptured revenue each month, or £26,400 over twelve months. For solo clinicians in Canada and the UK where every appointment slot carries direct income, the financial return on the tool becomes clear within weeks of consistent use.

AI Medical Scribe is available as a monthly add-on priced at £23.95 per user in GBP markets and CA$40 per user for Canadian practices. Licences are purchased per clinician rather than per account, so a practice activates access only for the team members who need it. All users, both existing and new, receive four free hours of AI Medical Scribe as a one-time trial. Existing WriteUpp accounts have the tool disabled by default, and site administrators activate it through the Integrations and Add-Ons page before assigning trial access.

"The 5PM Club has always been about returning the working day to the people who earn it," Lalonde said. "AI Medical Scribe is the clearest expression of that idea we have built. Clinicians finish their clinical documentation when the consultation ends, and they go home."

To learn more about WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe and start a free trial, visit WriteUpp.

About WriteUpp

WriteUpp is a practice management platform built for independent clinicians and private practices. The platform combines scheduling, patient notes, telehealth, secure messaging, invoicing, and payment processing in one system, supported by live human customer service with an average response time of seven minutes. WriteUpp holds ISO 27001 certification and meets GDPR, PIPEDA, PHIPA, and HIPAA compliance requirements. The platform serves over 50,000 clinicians across the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

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Source: Baden Bower