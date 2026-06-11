Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 38 additional reverse circulation ("RC") infill drill holes recently drilled as part of the pre-production drill-to-measured resource upgrade and production de-risking of the gold-in-oxide ore within the MG starter pit at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

The stand-out hole from this batch of results was RC737 which returned 25m @ 7.47 g/t gold from surface including 10m @ 17.09 g/t gold from 6m depth. This interval included a higher-grade section of 2m @ 69.3 g/t gold

This intercept, at 185 gram*meters ranks as #14 on the drill intercept grade-thickness scale of all holes drilled within the Cuiú Cuiú district to date and comes just a week after DDH384 at Jerimum Cima which returned 107.6m @ 2.5 g/t gold including 17.8m @ 13.0 g/t gold, ranking #5 at 269 gram*meters (see press release dated June 2, 2026)

Other notable results from this batch of RC drill results from MG include; 24m @ 0.79 g/t gold from surface in RC714 19m @ 2.19 g/t gold from surface including 7m @ 5.05 g/t gold in RC715 25m @ 1.65 g/t gold from surface including 2m @ 8.57 g/t gold in RC716 25m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in RC717 25m @ 0.61 g/t gold from surface in RC718 25m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC719 24m @ 0.69 g/t gold from surface in RC722 25m @ 1.89 g/t gold from surface including 8m @ 4.52 g/t gold in RC723 20m @ 0.93 g/t gold from surface in RC724 20m @ 2.59 g/t gold from surface including 6m @ 7.08 g/t gold in RC725 25m @ 0.84 g/t gold from surface in RC729 25m @ 1.14 g/t gold from surface in RC730 18m @ 1.99 g/t gold from surface in RC732 25m @ 1.28 g/t gold from surface in RC733 25m @ 0.84 g/t gold from surface in RC736 16m @ 1.63 g/t gold from surface in RC738 19m @ 0.85 g/t gold from surface in RC741 25m @ 0.72 g/t gold from surface in RC742 23m @ 0.76 g/t gold from surface in RC743



Drilling has been completed at MG on this program for a total of 5,767 meters drilled in 166 holes. Assay results have been released on 124 holes and are pending on the final 42 infill holes

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "These additional infill drill results at MG continue to confirm the presence of consistent, higher gold-in-oxide grades over significant widths, from surface, providing us with greater confidence in planned ore delivery during the initial years of mining at MG. The results from RC737 mean that it is one of the best holes ever drilled within the MG gold deposit, and also within the wider Cuiú Cuiú district. The higher grades noted in several holes at MG, including RC737, could reflect zones of higher-grade mineralization within the underlying primary gold deposit at MG".

MG RC Infill Drill Results

The MG gold deposit is one of the two main gold deposits that currently comprise the Indicated and Inferred resource base at Cuiú Cuiú (see Figure 1). As with the nearby Central gold deposit, the upper portion of the subvertical MG gold mineralization is extensively weathered resulting in a vertical profile of saprolite extending to 60 meters ("m") depth. This saprolite together with the overlying blanket sediments and soils, which are also mineralized, will form the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide mining operation which is due to commence production in Q4 2026.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at MG, Central, and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/301052_3d7410bda4d81954_002full.jpg

The objective of the RC infill drill program at MG is to provide greater confidence in the grade and continuity of the planned oxide-gold ore supply from MG to the heap leach pad, ahead of mining, and to further refine the mine plan that was developed as part of the PFS study release in July 2025 (see press release dated July 29, 2026).

Results have been received on an additional 38 infill RC holes, each drilled to 25m depth, targeting the gold-in-oxide material in the eastern and central parts of the MG starter pit. These follow the receipt of results previously from 86 infill RC holes (see press releases dated April 7, May 7, and May 25, 2026). The program of infill drilling was designed to enhance the level of confidence around the Year 1 mine plan at MG and to upgrade the current resource by the end of this month. The infill drilling program at MG has completed a total of 166 RC holes totalling 5,767m.

The RC drill results reported to date confirm the presence of good grades, from surface, within the weathered saprolite and overlying sedimentary blanket and the Year 1 pit outline (see Figure 2, Table 1).

Of particular note, are the following RC drill results;

24m @ 0.79 g/t gold from surface in RC714

from surface in RC714 19m @ 2.19 g/t gold from surface including 7m @ 5.05 g/t gold in RC715

from surface including in RC715 25m @ 1.65 g/t gold from surface including 2m @ 8.57 g/t gold in RC716

from surface including in RC716 25m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in RC717

from surface in RC717 25m @ 0.61 g/t gold from surface in RC718

from surface in RC718 25m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC719

from surface in RC719 24m @ 0.69 g/t gold from surface in RC722

from surface in RC722 25m @ 1.89 g/t gold from surface including 8m @ 4.52 g/t gold in RC723

from surface including in RC723 20m @ 0.93 g/t gold from surface in RC724

from surface in RC724 20m @ 2.59 g/t gold from surface including 6m @ 7.08 g/t gold in RC725

from surface including in RC725 25m @ 0.84 g/t gold from surface in RC729

from surface in RC729 25m @ 1.14 g/t gold from surface in RC730

from surface in RC730 18m @ 1.99 g/t gold from surface in RC732

from surface in RC732 25m @ 1.28 g/t gold from surface in RC733

from surface in RC733 25m @ 0.84 g/t gold from surface in RC736

from surface in RC736 25m @ 7.47 g/t gold from surface including 10m @ 17.09 g/t gold in RC737

from surface including in RC737 16m @ 1.63 g/t gold from surface in RC738

from surface in RC738 19m @ 0.85 g/t gold from surface in RC741

from surface in RC741 25m @ 0.72 g/t gold from surface in RC742

from surface in RC742 23m @ 0.76 g/t gold from surface in RC743

All of the holes reported herein were drilled within the Year 1 pit to a maximum depth of 25m (Figure 2, Table 1). Many of the holes ended in mineralization. Figures 3 and 4 show cross-sections for holes drilled in the central part of the gold-in-oxide deposit and results for;

holes RC731, RC735, and RC737 (which returned 25m @ 7.47 g/t gold from surface including 10m @ 17.09 g/t gold from 6m depth, which included a higher-grade section of 2m @ 69.3 g/t gold) (Figure 3), and

holes RC732 (which returned 18m @ 1.99 g/t gold from surface), RC733 (which returned 25m @ 1.28 g/t gold from surface), RC734, RC736 (which returned 25m @ 0.84 g/t gold from surface) and RC738 (which returned 16m @ 1.63 g/t gold from surface) (Figure 4)

These results are in line with the existing MG mine plan and confirm the pre-existing drill hole results and validate the geological model demonstrating the presence of significant near surface resources with good grade material amenable to heap leach.

Figure 2: Map showing the location of RC infill drillholes at the MG gold deposit aimed at further defining the gold-in-oxide reserves that will form the basis of the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide operation. The Year 1 pit outline is shown together will drill holes reported in this press release as well as other recently completed RC infill drill holes.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/301052_3d7410bda4d81954_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Section 553325E showing the location of RC infill drillholes RC731, RC735 and RC737 which returned 25m @ 7.47 g/t gold from surface including 10m @ 17.09 g/t gold from 6m depth. This interval included a higher-grade section of 2m @ 69.3 g/t gold at the MG gold deposit. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/301052_3d7410bda4d81954_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Section 553337E showing the location of RC infill drillholes RC732, RC733, RC734, RC736 and RC738 at the MG gold deposit. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/301052_3d7410bda4d81954_005full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold RC706 Blanket/

0.0 24.0 24.0 0.44

Saprolite Incl. 8.0 9.0 1.0 4.13



EOH 25.0







RC707 Blanket / Sap.

0.0 16.0 16.0 0.32



EOH 25.0







RC708 Blanket/ Sap.

0.0 17.0 17.0 0.37



EOH 25.0







RC709 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.32

Saprolite

21.0 22.0 1.0 1.68



EOH 25.0







RC710 Blanket/

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.26

Saprolite

13.0 19.0 6.0 0.11



EOH 25.0







RC711 Blanket/

0.0 18.0 18.0 0.36

Saprolite

23.0 25.0 2.0 0.28



EOH 50.0







RC712 Blanket /

0.0 17.0 17.0 0.38

Saprolite Incl. 9.0 10.0 1.0 1.21



and 12.0 13.0 1.0 1.77



EOH 25.0







RC713 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.25

Saprolite

18.0 25.0 7.0 0.21



EOH 25.0







RC714 Blanket / Sap.

0.0 24.0 24.0 0.79



Incl. 7.0 8.0 1.0 3.56



and 20.0 21.0 1.0 4.44



EOH 25.0







RC715 Blanket /

0.0 19.0 19.0 2.19

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 12.0 7.0 5.05



EOH 25.0







RC716 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 1.65



Incl. 6.0 8.0 2.0 8.57



and 22.0 24.0 2.0 5.61



EOH 25.0







RC717 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.87

Saprolite Incl. 4.0 8.0 4.0 2.71



EOH 25.0







RC718 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.61

Saprolite Incl. 1.0 9.0 8.0 1.41



EOH 25.0







RC719 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.65

Saprolite Incl. 12.0 13.0 1.0 1.38



and 19.0 21.0 2.0 2.20



EOH 25.0







RC720 Blanket /

0.0 8.0 8.0 0.58

Saprolite Incl. 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.25





14.0 25.0 11.0 1.03



Incl. 15.0 18.0 3.0 2.40



EOH 25.0







RC721 Blanket /

0.0 6.0 6.0 0.73

Saprolite

11.0 25.0 14.0 0.66



EOH 25.0







RC722 Blanket /

0.0 24.0 24.0 0.69

Saprolite Incl. 0.0 8.0 8.0 1.33



and 23.0 24.0 1.0 1.41



EOH 25.0







RC723 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 1.89

Saprolite Incl. 17.0 25.0 8.0 4.52



EOH 25.0







RC724 Blanket /

0.0 20.0 20.0 0.93

Saprolite Incl. 4.0 8.0 4.0 2.85



EOH 25.0







RC725 Blanket /

0.0 20.0 20.0 2.59

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 11.0 6.0 7.08



Incl. 6.0 8.0 2.0 15.16



EOH 25.0







RC726 Blanket/

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.71

Saprolite

18.0 25.0 7.0 3.87



Incl. 19.0 20.0 1.0 16.34



EOH 25.0







RC727 Blanket /

0.0 13.0 13.0 0.93

Saprolite

6.0 7.0 1.0 4.17



Incl. 16.0 22.0 6.0 0.46





19.0 20.0 1.0 1.48



EOH 25.0







RC728 Blanket /

0.0 14.0 14.0 1.29

Saprolite

5.0 8.0 3.0 3.41



EOH 25.0







RC729 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.84

Saprolite Incl. 6.0 12.0 6.0 1.55





20.0 21.0 1.0 3.33



EOH 25.0







RC730 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 1.14

Saprolite Incl. 15.0 18.0 3.0 3.09



EOH 25.0







RC731 Blanket / Sap

0.0 15.0 15.0 0.85



EOH 25.0







RC732 Blanket /

0.0 18.0 18.0 1.99

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 8.0 3.0 7.19





22.0 23.0 1.0 1.19



EOH 25.0







RC733 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 1.28

Saprolite Incl. 13.0 15.0 2.0 5.84



and 21.0 22.0 1.0 5.84



EOH 25.0







RC734 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 1.32

Saprolite

16.0 25.0 9.0 0.32



EOH 25.0







RC735 Blanket / Sap.

0.0 13.0 13.0 0.75



EOH 25.0







RC736 Blanket / Sap.

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.84



EOH 25.0







RC737 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 7.47

Saprolite Incl. 6.0 16.0 10.0 17.09



Incl. 10.0 12.0 2.0 69.32



EOH 25.0







RC738 Blanket /

0.0 16.0 16.0 1.63

Saprolite Incl. 11.0 12.0 1.0 5.31





19.0 25.0 6.0 0.51



EOH 25.0







RC739 Blanket /

0.0 8.0 8.0 0.67

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 6.0 1.0 1.46





17.0 25.0 8.0 1.84



Incl. 21.0 23.0 2.0 5.17



EOH 25.0







RC740 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.37

Saprolite Incl. 20.0 24.0 4.0 0.27



EOH 25.0







RC741 Blanket /

0.0 19.0 19.0 0.85

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 7.0 2.0 2.36



EOH 25.0







RC742 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.72

Saprolite Incl. 23.0 24.0 1.0 2.65



EOH 25.0







RC743 Blanket /

0.0 23.0 23.0 0.76

Saprolite Incl. 6.0 9.0 3.0 2.28



EOH 25.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes (RC706 to RC743) at the MG gold deposit. All RC holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the exploration, development and near-term production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company is currently engaged in the construction of a Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation based on the NI43-101 technical report PFS and expects to enter commercial gold production in Q4 2026.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301052

Source: Cabral Gold Inc.