Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the additional assay results received from its 2026 Drill Campaign ("2026 Campaign") at the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project"). The 2026 Campaign includes 17,273 meters of drilling in 112 holes and consists of a combination of infill, expansion and geotechnical drilling. Gold and silver assay data from more than 350 drill holes completed as part of the 2025 and ongoing 2026 drill campaigns at Richmond Hill will be incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") in the second half of 2026. This expanded dataset represents an approximately 30% increase in drill holes relative to the drill holes that informed the mineral resource estimate outlined in the July 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") and will support a comprehensive update to the mineral resource estimate, as well as further refine the geo-metallurgical model, mine plan, and sequencing. Together, these advancements are designed to enhance project definition and underpin the continued advancement of Richmond Hill toward development.

Highlights from this update include:

Expansion drill hole RH26C-417 intersected 5.24 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 4.43 g/t silver (g/t Ag) over 13.5 meters (71 gram-meters Au), including 12.15 g/t Au and 3.08 g/t Ag over 1.8 meters (22 gram-meters Au) and RH26C-418 intersected 3.33 g/t Au and 5.81 g/t Ag over 20.9 meters (70 gram-meters Au). RH26C-417 and RH26C-418 are located approximately 440 meters (1,444 feet) and 230 meters (755 feet), respectively, north of the current measured and indicated resource boundary ("M&I boundary") and represent meaningful step-outs. The 2025-2026 northeast expansion drill programs covered an area of 580 meters (1,903 feet) north - south and 730 meters (2,395 feet) east - west past the current M&I boundary. The mineralization in the northeast is only limited by drilling and remains open in all directions.

The 2026 drill campaign continues to deliver multiple higher-grade gold intercepts, with expansion holes RH26C-417 and RH26C-418 both exceeding the average grade of 0.566 g/t Au outlined in the IACF measured and indicated mine plan. These results build on the success of prior drilling, further highlighting the northeast area of the Project as a key zone of higher-grade gold mineralization. Notably, the highest gram-meter gold intersection from the 2025 infill and expansion drill campaign was located in the northeast area - RH25C-310 intersected 5 g/t Au and 28.64 g/t Ag over 24.9 meters (124 gram-meters Au), including 60.82 g/t Au and 61.68 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (89 gram-meters Au).

Over 94% of the total planned drilling for this year's Richmond Hill Campaign has been completed to date with 16,390 meters in 104 drill holes. Drilling productivity and assay turnaround times remain on track, and the Campaign is expected to be completed at the end of June 2026.

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold, said, "We are encouraged by the expansion drill results from the northeast, which build on last year's campaign and continue to demonstrate the scale and potential of the mineralized system at Richmond Hill. These results reinforce our strategy of expanding the known footprint through step-out drilling to grow the resource area and drive value, with multiple targets already delivering positive results and additional updates expected in the coming weeks. As we complete geotechnical drilling this month, our focus remains on advancing trade-off studies and delivering the Pre-Feasibility Study in the second half of this year."

Figure 1. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill drill results reported today in Table 1.

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Figure 2. Plan Map showing northeast location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill drill results beyond the current measured and indicated boundary.

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Figure 3. 600-Meter-Wide Section Map of Richmond Hill Looking East.

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Table 1. Richmond Hill Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Au

(g/t) g x m

Au Grade Ag

(g/t) g x m

Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Grade Au

(oz/ton) RH26C-416 82.1 97.7 15.5 1.01 16 7.23 112 269.5 320.5 51.0 0.029

115.8 121.1 5.3 0.67 4 2.36 13 379.8 397.2 17.4 0.019 RH26C-417 97.4 104.7 7.2 1.00 7 1.46 11 319.7 343.4 23.7 0.029

109.6 123.1 13.5 5.24 71 4.43 60 359.6 403.8 44.2 0.153 inc. 111.5 113.3 1.8 12.15 22 3.08 6 365.7 371.6 5.9 0.354

153.9 162.5 8.6 0.82 7 5.70 49 505.0 533.3 28.3 0.024 RH26C-418 84.2 106.1 21.9 0.57 13 2.11 46 276.4 348.2 71.8 0.017

130.1 151.1 20.9 3.33 70 5.81 122 427.0 495.7 68.7 0.097

164.4 173.6 9.2 1.63 15 12.53 115 539.5 569.7 30.2 0.048 RH26C-419 75.0 88.0 13.0 2.10 27 8.05 105 246.0 288.7 42.7 0.061

96.9 103.0 6.1 0.77 5 4.29 26 317.9 338.0 20.1 0.023 RH26C-420 88.1 91.1 3.0 0.75 2 1.69 5 289.0 299.0 10.0 0.022

101.1 114.3 13.2 0.78 10 1.54 20 331.8 375.0 43.2 0.023

120.4 131.2 10.8 1.13 12 2.05 22 395.0 430.4 35.4 0.033

134.4 150.8 16.4 0.86 14 3.61 59 441.0 494.8 53.8 0.025

158.5 162.0 3.5 0.86 3 4.53 16 520.1 531.6 11.5 0.025 RH26C-421 87.0 94.9 8.0 1.55 12 2.02 16 285.4 311.5 26.1 0.045 RH26C-422 72.1 85.3 13.3 0.81 11 13.49 179 236.4 279.9 43.5 0.024 RH26C-423 84.6 93.9 9.3 0.56 5 1.62 15 277.4 308.0 30.6 0.016

111.5 118.7 7.3 0.52 4 1.38 10 365.7 389.5 23.8 0.015

131.3 135.4 4.1 0.74 3 4.88 20 430.9 444.3 13.4 0.022

160.8 165.4 4.6 2.84 13 6.70 31 527.7 542.7 15.0 0.083 RH26C-424 108.5 114.3 5.8 0.80 5 4.44 26 356.0 375.0 19.0 0.023

119.2 129.8 10.7 0.62 7 5.22 56 391.0 426.0 35.0 0.018 RH26C-425 No significant intercepts RH26C-426 120.6 124.6 4.0 0.84 3 1.92 8 395.6 408.8 13.2 0.025

159.3 169.1 9.7 0.67 7 1.73 17 522.8 554.7 31.9 0.020

191.2 196.6 5.4 1.36 7 2.78 15 627.3 645.0 17.7 0.040 RH26C-427 0.0 7.4 7.4 1.60 12 3.00 22 0.0 24.2 24.2 0.047

77.7 80.8 3.1 0.62 2 4.25 13 254.9 265.2 10.3 0.018 RH26C-428 No significant intercepts RH26C-429 137.3 163.1 25.8 1.66 43 2.84 73 450.3 535.0 84.7 0.048 RH26C-430 100.3 104.2 4.0 0.80 3 7.98 32 329.0 342.0 13.0 0.023

129.5 134.4 4.9 0.91 4 2.51 12 424.9 441.0 16.1 0.027 RH26C-431 0.0 18.6 18.6 1.48 27 2.18 41 0.0 61.0 61.0 0.043

88.4 96.6 8.2 0.69 6 10.34 85 290.0 317.0 27.0 0.020 RH26C-433 110.5 123.3 12.8 1.15 15 3.34 43 362.5 404.4 41.9 0.033 RH26C-438 114.6 121.6 7.0 0.69 5 10.64 75 376.0 399.0 23.0 0.020 RH26C-439 105.8 118.8 13.1 0.81 11 14.56 190 347.0 389.9 42.9 0.024 RH26C-444 7.9 31.2 23.2 1.60 37 30.85 717 26.0 102.2 76.2 0.047 RH26C-450 37.6 55.0 17.5 0.71 12 48.04 840 123.2 180.6 57.4 0.021

The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram-meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

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Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

William Gehlen, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-10626) with the AIPG, American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Senior Fellow with the SEG, and Senior Manager - Geology of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study, and/or permitting; and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

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Source: Dakota Gold Corp.