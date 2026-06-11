HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - A business delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, further strengthening economic and trade ties between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Central Asia. Following the successful conclusion of this visit, the Alatau City Authority, a state body of Kazakhstan, promptly held the Alatau City Investment Round Table in Hong Kong today (11 June). The event forms part of an official visit by a Kazakh delegation to Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. It reflects increasingly close ties between the two sides, while demonstrating proactive efforts to build on the outcomes of the recent visit and sustain the momentum of cooperation.The roundtable was attended by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, John Lee, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, and brought together representatives from government bodies, along with leading enterprises, financial institutions and investors from Kazakhstan, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, as well as members of the business delegation who had participated in the Central Asia visit. Participants explored the latest developments, investment opportunities and key initiatives of Alatau City, a new greenfield project located near Almaty, across different sectors, including fintech, the low-altitude economy, smart city development and infrastructure.John Lee, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said at the roundtable session: 'Kazakhstan's ambitious reforms and its open, welcoming attitude towards international partners were both welcome and impressive. And Hong Kong is eager to build on this momentum, to explore wide-ranging business and investment co-operation with Kazakhstan - Alatau City very much included. I can tell you Hong Kong shares your commitment to openness and connectivity. Under the unique 'one country, two systems' principle, we are the only world city to combine the China advantage and the global advantage."Silas Chu, Director of Exhibitions and Digital Business of HKTDC, said at the roundtable session: "The HKTDC's role is to promote Hong Kong as an international business platform through our global network of 51 offices. We attach huge importance to the Central Asian market. The fact that we opened our Almaty consultant office back in 2018 speaks for itself. And through our business platforms, including those we co-organise with the Hong Kong SAR government, such as the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, we can certainly help promote our city's vision and attract international investors and technology partners."Templewater Limited, one of the business delegates that joined the Chief Executiveled mission to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DASCO Capital today to explore the establishment of a fund supporting the future development of Kazakhstan and Alatau City Project.The Central Asia visit delivered fruitful results, with a total of 96 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed, providing strong support for follow-up exchanges and collaboration. Of these, the business delegation signed 66 MoUs and agreements, covering areas such as trade, investment, finance, technology and aviation. In addition, 15 cooperation agreements were signed at the government level, while non-delegation members signed 15 MoUs in areas including academia and culture. These outcomes have laid a solid foundation for deeper economic and trade ties between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, underscoring Hong Kong's role as a key platform for Mainland enterprises to go global, while further promoting longterm collaboration with Central Asian markets.The HKTDC will continue to actively follow up on key projects initiated during the visit by providing professional business matching and support services to facilitate their implementation, assisting enterprises in exploring new international opportunities and, through major conferences, business missions and outreach initiatives, promoting collaboration between enterprises from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and Belt and Road markets, enabling them to seize vast business opportunities.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3RX4OdiThe Alatau City Authority, a state body of Kazakhstan, held the Alatau City Investment Round Table in Hong Kong today (11 June). Photo source: Alatau City AuthoritySilas Chu, Director of Exhibitions and Digital Business of HKTDC, delivered a speech at the roundtable. Photo source: Alatau City AuthorityTemplewater Limited, one of the business delegates that joined the Chief Executiveled mission to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DASCO Capital today to explore the establishment of a fund supporting the future development of Kazakhstan and Alatau City Project. Photo source: Alatau City AuthorityA business delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, further strengthening economic and trade ties between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Central AsiaMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.