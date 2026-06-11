Veritas Network Holdings: PeanutButterJelly Expands Member Platform with AI Career Prep, Scholarship Matching, and Employment Tools

New member features include AI resume support, cover letter generation, interview preparation, scholarship matching, job discovery, and application tracking.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / PeanutButterJelly, the community-driven digital brand behind the PJELLY ecosystem, today announced an expanded suite of AI-powered Career Prep and Career Management tools designed to provide members with practical, real-world support beyond traditional online community engagement.

The new features are part of PeanutButterJelly's continued effort to build a utility-focused membership ecosystem centered on education, career readiness, scholarships, hunger relief, community participation, and digital innovation.

The launch marks the completion of PeanutButterJelly's initial Career Prep and Career Management tool suite within the Member Portal, representing a significant milestone in the company's effort to build a mission-driven member platform. While additional member benefits and platform capabilities may be introduced over time, the foundational career readiness and scholarship support framework is now fully operational and available to members.

By integrating practical member tools with mission-driven programs within a single platform, PeanutButterJelly aims to deliver resources that extend beyond traditional online communities and provide measurable real-world value.

The rollout comes as students and job seekers face an increasingly competitive environment for scholarships, internships, and employment opportunities. PeanutButterJelly believes access to career preparation resources, scholarship discovery tools, and centralized application management can help members navigate these challenges more effectively while supporting the platform's broader education-focused mission.

The Career Prep expansion includes an AI Resume Tool, an AI Cover Letter Generator, an Interview Prep Coach, a Scholarship Matcher, a curated Job Board, and an Application Tracker. Together, these tools are designed to help members better prepare for job opportunities, manage applications, improve interview performance, and identify potential scholarship funding matches. https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/portal

"Community-driven platforms have to mature beyond hype," said a spokesperson for PeanutButterJelly. "Our focus is on creating a recognizable brand and a member ecosystem where users can see practical value. These Career Prep tools are an important step toward showing that PJELLY is being developed around utility, participation, and real-world support."

The AI Resume Tool gives members access to an intelligent resume builder designed to rewrite and tailor candidate profiles for target roles, with multiple regenerations included. The AI Cover Letter Generator produces role-specific cover letters in seconds, helping users quickly adapt applications to different opportunities.

The Interview Prep Coach offers a 13-question AI-driven mock interview experience with personalized feedback and unlimited re-records, allowing members to sharpen their delivery and improve confidence before real interviews. The Scholarship Matcher evaluates each student's profile against active funding opportunities and identifies Strong, Possible, and Needs-Review matches with clear explanations.

On the career management side, PeanutButterJelly's Job Board provides curated job listings matched to member profiles and refreshed on a continuous cycle. The Application Tracker gives members a single dashboard to monitor job applications, deadlines, interview milestones, and next steps.

The Career Prep and Career Management suite builds upon PeanutButterJelly's existing ecosystem. The ecosystem currently maintains relationships with more than 40 approved affiliate merchants, a community-supported scholarship initiative, and charitable giving programs facilitated through The Giving Block. Together, these programs are designed to create a self-reinforcing ecosystem where community participation helps support educational opportunities and charitable impact initiatives. https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace

PeanutButterJelly's operations are funded primarily through marketplace activity and partnerships, with that engagement serving as the key funding source for the platform's scholarship awards and hunger-relief contributions.

"When members genuinely engage with the platform, that's what turns into real impact; scholarships and hunger-relief support," the spokesperson added.

ABOUT PEANUTBUTTERJELLY (PJELLY)

PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) is a community-driven digital initiative focused on exploring platform features aligned with social impact objectives, including efforts related to education access, hunger relief, and AI-powered career tools.

PeanutButterJelly is required to receive approval and meet established criteria to participate in each merchant's affiliate program. The project is independently operated and is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or in a joint venture with any third-party brand referenced through standard affiliate programs.

PeanutButterJelly is a brand and trademark of Veritas Network Holdings.

USEFUL LINKS

Website: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io

Members Portal: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/portal

Scholarship Information: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/student-scholarships

Marketplace: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace

Donate: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/donate

Whitepaper: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/whitepaper

Press Updates: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/press-updates

Member Information: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/connect-with-us

CONNECT WITH US

X (Twitter): https://x.com/PButterJelly

Telegram: https://t.me/PBJelly_Official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pjelly.pbjelly

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: information@peanutbutterjelly.io

Website: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or investment recommendation.

SOURCE: Veritas Network Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peanutbutterjelly-expands-member-platform-with-ai-career-prep-sch-1175952