Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling at the Sunnyside Property has completed 19 holes for a total of 20,005 feet, testing the near surface hypogene chalcocite targets along with extensions of the silver rich World's Fair and January-Norton mine structure and vein-hosted mineral systems. The Company expects the Phase II drill program to be completed by early July 2026.

Continuous Copper Mineralization for Over 1,000 Metres Depth

Figure 1 shows copper and silver results from the Company's news release of May 4, 2026, along the A-A" section line. Together with historical results from ASARCO hole TM-8, mineralization reported in SUN26-001R and SUN26-002R demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of continuous vertical copper mineralization.

"The current drill program is focused on exploring and testing near-surface targets to depths of up to 450 metres (1,500 ft). These targets will be further evaluated and defined this fall as part of a 15,240 metre (50,000 ft) drill program," said CEO William Wulftange. "We are sending statements of work to several drill companies interested in bidding on the project and expect to begin the program in late Q3 or early Q4, 2026. The goal of this program will be to extend the near-surface copper to depth and define the lithologic and structural components within the deposit."

Sunnyside Drill Program Progress

The Spring 2026 drill program has focused on retesting mineralized zones previously identified by ASARCO beginning with the historical "BB" drill hole locations where 10 holes were completed (referred to as the Triple C target in the prior press release). The rig then moved to the north 650 metres and drilled to the NE, SE, S and SW, completing four holes to test mineral continuity. The rig was then moved approximately 300 metres to the south where four holes were drilled vertically and to the SW and W, again testing mineral continuity. Our final platform is located an additional 400 metres to the southwest where we will drill an additional four or five holes to complete the Phase II drill program by late June/early July (Figure 2), and complete the required 25,000ft of drilling to increase the Company's ownership interest in the Sunnyside deposit to 67.5%. Please see Table 1 for drill hole location, azimuth, inclination and depth information.

Logging of the reverse circulation drill chips show all holes contain significant sulfides including chalcocite, chalcopyrite, tennantite-enargite, stibnite, sphalerite and pyrite, and at least two holes contain cerargyrite and proustite (silver halide and silver sulfosalt) minerals. The near-term goal is to define the lateral extents of the copper and polymetallic mineralization to optimize drill locations for the Fall 2026 drill program that will further test the tenor, depth extent and continuity of the copper porphyry system. The Company expects to release further assay results from the Phase II drill program later this month.

Figure 1. View to the north, 300-metre section width. SUN26-001R and SUN26-002R, when combined with nearby results from TM-8, establish a >1,000-metre vertical zone of continuous copper mineralization.

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Figure 2. Plan view drill hole locations at the "Triple C" target within the Sunnyside Porphyry system.

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Geologic Information

Table 1. Drill hole locations





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Sunnyside Geophysical Surveys

Barksdale is proposing to complete an Airborne TEM survey of the entire property as a first step to define targets to follow-up with CSAMT surveys; the work is planned to be completed prior to the Fall 2026 drill program. The Company has engaged Ellis Geophysical Consulting to help design and implement the program.

San Javier

The Company has received final assay results from the gold-focused resampling program and will post a separate press release listing the results and impact on the project in the coming weeks.

Sampling and QAQC

Reverse circulation chip samples are placed in bar-coded samples bags at the drill rig; samples averaging 5 kg are collected from the drill site by Barksdale representatives and transported to a locked, gated compound where they are dried prior to shipping. Dried samples are then placed in large totes and transferred to a Skyline Assayers truck for transport to the assay laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. All samples for this drill program are being submitted for multi-element and gold analysis at Skyline Assayers & Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona. Samples are primary crushed to >75% passing -10 mesh (2000 microns) and then pulverized to >95% passing -150 mesh (100 microns). Gold is then analyzed by fire assay AAS using a 30g charge. Multi-element analysis was conducted using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES analysis for 31 elements. All pulps and coarse rejects will be retained and returned to the Company for long-term storage.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted into the sample stream at a 6% overall ratio comprising 2% certified reference materials or standards, 2% blank material, and 2% field duplicates that are collected at the drill. Results from the QAQC program are reviewed by the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company to assure assay result accuracy and precision prior to any data being released to the market.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologist (AIPG # 11260) and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

William Wulftange

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and completion of the Phase II drill program at Sunnyside; the expected release of additional assay results; the planned Fall 2026 core drill program, including its timing, objectives and ability to test or extend mineralization; the proposed airborne geophysical surveys; the anticipated release of San Javier results; the Company's ability to complete the required drilling to increase its ownership interest in Sunnyside to 67.5%; and the Company's interpretations regarding the continuity, depth extent, tenor and significance of mineralization at Sunnyside.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding the accuracy and reliability of current and historical exploration data, the validity of geological interpretations, the timely receipt of assay results, the availability of contractors, equipment, personnel, permits, approvals, access and financing, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration programs on expected timelines and budgets.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, exploration results failing to confirm the Company's expectations; mineralization not being continuous, economic or amenable to future development; historical data proving incomplete or unreliable; assay results differing from visual logging or preliminary interpretations; delays or changes in drilling, geophysical surveys, permitting, approvals, access, contractor availability, equipment, weather, safety, environmental, technical, labour, community, financing or market conditions; and volatility in commodity prices and capital markets.

Mineral exploration is inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Company's exploration programs will confirm the continuity, grade, scale or significance of mineralization. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Barksdale Resources Corp.