Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions and other infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain networks, is pleased to announce new artificial intelligence initiatives, report on the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 4, 2026, and provide a broader corporate update.

Corporate Update

Exploration of artificial intelligence initiatives. As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to improve operating efficiency and identify adjacent growth opportunities, TenX is actively exploring the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into its internal operations. The Company is in the early stages of evaluating how AI tools may be used to streamline internal processes across research, infrastructure operations, and corporate functions. The Company is also evaluating whether select capabilities developed through this work may, over time, be offered as a service to third parties. Any such initiative remains exploratory in nature and there can be no assurance that the Company will commercialize any AI-related product or service. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Continued focus on staking-based revenue. Despite ongoing volatility in the broader digital asset markets, TenX remains focused on generating recurring revenue from its institutional-grade staking infrastructure and validator operations. The Company continues to operate validator infrastructure across multiple high-throughput blockchain networks and grow its delegated stake base. The Company believes this network-participation model provides a durable revenue foundation.

"The past several months have marked an important period of execution for TenX as we continue to build one of the leading publicly traded blockchain infrastructure platforms focused on staking and validator operations. From expanding our validator footprint across key blockchain ecosystems, to strengthening strategic relationships with organizations such as the Tezos Foundation, BONK contributors, and other protocol partners, we remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value through recurring staking revenue and disciplined treasury management. The launch of our public treasury dashboard further reflects our commitment to transparency and providing investors with clear visibility into how our assets are deployed and generate returns. We look forward to providing further updates on our expansion into artificial intelligence and how that integrates into our business," said Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX. "On behalf of the Board, we thank our shareholders for their continued participation and support."

Results of the Annual General Meeting

A total of 20,706,227 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 32.57% of the 63,577,562 Shares issued and outstanding as at the record date, were voted at the Meeting.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Mat Cybula, Filip Cybula, Michael Ashby and Aydin Kilic were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

HDCPA Professional Corporation was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration and terms of engagement;

the existing "rolling 10% plan" in respect of stock options (the "Existing Plan") was confirmed and approved;

the grant of 850,000 stock options under the Existing Plan to an advisor of the Company was confirmed and approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company; and

a new "rolling 10% plan" in respect of stock options and a "fixed 10% plan" in respect of other awards was confirmed and approved.

Each of the matters referenced above are described in greater detail in the management information circular of the Company dated May 4, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TenX

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's continued focus on staking-based revenue, the Company's exploration of artificial intelligence initiatives and the potential commercialization of any such initiative, the Company's ongoing investment in operational infrastructure, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, that the Company may not commercialize any AI-related product or service, that the Company may not generate the anticipated level of staking-based revenue, market volatility in digital assets, regulatory developments, and other factors set out in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300950

Source: TenX Protocols Inc.