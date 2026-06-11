Brazil The cost of residential photovoltaic systems in Brazil continues to decline. Data from Radar Solfácil, a quarterly indicator tracking solar energy prices in the country, show that the average installation cost fell 7% between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. According to the study, the national average price reached BRL 2.45 ($0.47)/W, the standard metric used to measure installed photovoltaic capacity. Costs in several states remained below the national average. Acre recorded the lowest average residential installation cost, at BRL 2.08/W, followed by Rondônia ...

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