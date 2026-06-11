Rolled out across all markets where Converteo operates (France, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Canada), this new offering enables healthcare players to automate their complex workflows and deploy efficient and secure AI solutions and agents.

Converteo, a leading consulting firm specializing in data and artificial intelligence, today announces the launch of a service and solution offering for production-grade AI dedicated to the Pharma Life Sciences sector.

Since 2024, the pharmaceutical sector has become one of the world's largest investors in AI.

In an environment shaped by increasing regulatory demands, cost pressures, and higher expectations for outcomes, Life Sciences companies need to accelerate innovation while building the agility, efficiency, and resilience required for long-term success.

To meet these challenges without lengthy transformation cycles, Converteo is introducing a pragmatic and hyper-focused offering for the Pharma and Life Sciences Industry, leveraging 19 years cross-industry expertise in deploying production-grade Data, Agentic and Generative AI platforms, enabling the deployment of enterprise agent systems generating measurable operational impact within weeks.

This offering leverages our decade-long strategic partnership with Google and our deep mastery of the Google Cloud ecosystem to ensure secure, high-performance AI deployments.

Market Expertise Strengthened by the Appointment of Vanessa de Langsdorff

To carry this global ambition, Converteo appoints Vanessa de Langsdorff as Partner, Global Lead for Pharma Life Sciences

With a 15+ year track record in consulting, digital and data transformation within regulated industries, and recent experience as VP of Customer Success at Yseop, a leading generative AI SaaS company accelerating regulated document authoring process for the pharmaceutical industry, where she led large-scale AI implementation programs, Vanessa is uniquely positioned to support life sciences clients in achieving their ambitious data transformation, AI, and agentic AI initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join Converteo to structure and lead this new global practice," says Vanessa de Langsdorff, Partner, Global Lead Pharma Life Sciences. "Speed to value, data accuracy and trust in AI tools are non-negotiable in pharma. Converteo's technical maturity in enterprise agent systems, combined with deep industry knowledge, gives us a unique position to help life sciences companies bring therapies to patients faster more efficiently and in full compliance with regulatory requirements."

"The arrival of Vanessa de Langsdorff and the launch of this dedicated offering mark a key milestone in Converteo's international development," adds Raphaël Fétique, CEO of Converteo. "The Pharma Life Sciences sector faces immense productivity challenges under extremely strict regulatory and compliance constraints. Thanks to Vanessa's cutting-edge industry and technological expertise and our historical know-how in data and AI, we are able to provide health leaders with production-ready, secure agentic AI solutions capable of generating a tangible operational return on investment in a matter of weeks."

Beyond the Hype: AI Focused on Compliance and Operational ROI

While the North American and European markets are saturated with generic discourse on AI, Converteo distinguishes itself with a pragmatic and industry-focused approach that directly links AI to operational efficiency. The offering is structured around three major technological and business pillars:

Patient Healthcare Professional (HCP) Engagement Agents: Deployment in a few weeks of secure, medically trained conversational agents (voice and text) to support Patients and Healthcare Professionals. "Agentic" Workflow Automation for the Pharmaceutical value chain: Streamlining the Life Sciences value chain, from R&D to commercial operations with a dedicated platform supporting pre-packaged and validated AI agents. AI Governance Platform Foundations: Establishment of rigorous and audited governance frameworks and Agentic AI Education offers, which are essential in a highly regulated sector. Converteo ensures the traceability of models, the security of data, and relies on leading technology partnerships such as Google Cloud Platform.

A Global Ambition, A Local Execution

This offering is built on Converteo's solid credibility and its recent international expansion, particularly in Italy, Spain, and North America. It is aimed at "Big Pharma" giants as well as "Mid-Tier Pharma" laboratories and "Consumer Health" players, guaranteeing tailored support that is close to their local teams and their global challenges of accelerating time-to-market.

About Converteo

Converteo is a consulting and technology services company driving business transformation through data, AI, and Agentics. From strategy to execution, its 450+ consultants and experts deploy the most advanced technological solutions for over 200 major companies. Founded in 2007, Converteo is headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Toronto, Milan and Madrid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611144313/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Laurent Nicolas-Guennoc,

Marketing Communication Director

Tel: +33 (0)6 79 22 31 83

Mail: lng@converteo.com