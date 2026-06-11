2,300 Clients Have Run On Sigma; Results show $2.22 in Value vs. $1 Spent Elsewhere

MiQ, the global programmatic services and technology partner, today announced a major expansion of Sigma, its AI-powered advertising technology designed to turn fragmented signals into clear decisions and measurable outcomes. The latest evolution of Sigma expands its global footprint, introduces new AI-powered planning and measurement capabilities, and deepens activation across the world's most important media environments.

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MiQ Sigma Planning Agent

"As consumers move across video, social, commerce, and emerging AI chat platforms, the challenge for marketers has shifted," said John Goulding, Global Chief Strategy Officer at MiQ. "The gap between those who can and cannot turn signals into real-time decisions is widening fast. Sigma was built to close that gap."

Since Sigma's launch one year ago, the technology has powered over 40,000 campaigns for more than 2,300 advertisers. Testing shows that Sigma campaigns have returned $2.22 in value for every $1 spent when compared to standard programmatic campaign setups. That value comes in the form of incremental reach, increased conversions, and improved cost per acquisition in rigorous A/B testing.

The success of Sigma is due to its ability to address today's increasingly fragmented landscape, where consumers are bouncing between watching, browsing and buying in over 2,500 daily digital interactions. Marketers need systems that can continuously interpret signals, identify patterns and make decisions in real time.

To continue addressing those needs, MiQ announced two new major capabilities:

Sigma Planning Agent : Helps marketers turn a single conversational prompt into a media plan in minutes, with audience, channel, and tactical recommendations ready to be actioned. Planners can now spend less time stitching together inputs and more time shaping ready-to-launch strategy. The Planning agent joins the Trading Agent launched last year to give marketers end-to-end activation capabilities.

: Helps marketers turn a single conversational prompt into a media plan in minutes, with audience, channel, and tactical recommendations ready to be actioned. Planners can now spend less time stitching together inputs and more time shaping ready-to-launch strategy. The Planning agent joins the Trading Agent launched last year to give marketers end-to-end activation capabilities. Sigma Total Measurement:Helps marketers optimize the full consumer journey to drive long-term sales growth, not just short-term media KPIs. Sigma users can now see how channels work together, identify where investment is compounding, and reinvest with greater confidence.

To give marketers the most complete view of the consumer, MiQ has increased the size of Sigma's data spine to over 600 feeds and 2.5 petabytes of information from providers like Circana, TitanOS, Evertune, and expanded AI architecture integrations with Databricks.

Data partnerships are critical to the success of Sigma. Brian Stempeck, CEO and co-founder of AI brand optimization platform Evertune said, "AI search visibility data is only as valuable as what you do with it. When that signal is combined in real time with what consumers are watching and buying, and then connected directly to planning and activation, it stops being a research exercise and starts driving real decisions. That's exactly what the Sigma integration makes possible."

These decisions are powered by MiQ's partnerships and 16 years of trading data. Sigma then turns those insights into action across 16 open web and walled garden media environments, including Google and YouTube.

"Something powerful happened when we brought data and decisioning together in a single AI-powered system," continued Goulding. "With Sigma, our traders have been making twice as many optimizations as before, and that speed has directly improved campaign performance. Gains like that usually come from better technology or having more time. Sigma delivers both."

Sigma is live in all of MiQ's operating regions around the world. The majority of today's updates are available immediately in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and select international markets, with additional global rollout continuing through the remainder of 2026.

For more information or to request a demo, visit wearemiq.com/sigma.

About MiQ

MiQ is a global programmatic services and technology partner that works with advertisers and agencies to enhance their campaign performance. Founded in 2010 in London, UK, MiQ operates in more than 33 offices worldwide. The company combines data science, artificial intelligence, and proprietary technology to help clients make more informed decisions, optimize digital campaigns, and maximize return on investment. At the core of its offering is Sigma, MiQ's award-winning AI-powered technology, which integrates hundreds of data sources and signals to deliver a comprehensive view of audience behavior and drive more effective marketing outcomes.

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