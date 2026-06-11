Vivosun, the world's leading home grow system brand, is bringing its latest AI-powered growing innovations to Mary Jane Berlin 2026, taking place June 11-14 at Messe Berlin. Visitors can experience the future of intelligent cultivation at Booth A14, Hall 18

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Rendering of the Vivosun exhibition booth at Mary Jane Berlin 2026

At this year's show, Vivosun is unveiling the AI GrowHub X42, the next-generation grow controller designed to make cultivation smarter and easier. Powered by advanced AI technology, the X42 combines real-time environmental control, predictive grow intelligence, and seamless wireless integration across the Vivosun ecosystem, helping growers optimize plant performance with less effort.

Joining the X42 is the new AI GrowCam, which uses intelligent diagnostics and thermal imaging technology to monitor plant health in real time. Working together with the GrowHub X42, the system can automatically adjust growing conditions based on live plant feedback, while also creating time-lapse videos to capture every stage of growth.

"AI is transforming industries around the world, and cultivation is no exception," said Kevin Duan, Head of Research Development at Vivosun. "Guided by feedback from our global growing community, we developed the AI GrowHub X42 and AI GrowCam to help growers make smarter decisions, simplify cultivation, and achieve better results."

Vivosun will also showcase VSeed, the world's first smart seedling and clone box, designed to improve propagation success through intelligent environmental control and automated growing technologies. In addition, visitors can explore the new AeroLight Bar Series, which combines Vivosun's patented 360° airflow technology with advanced full-spectrum lighting to deliver more uniform growth and improved canopy performance.

Several of the products featured at Mary Jane Berlin are already available for European growers. The AI GrowHub X42, VSeed, and AeroLight Bar Series are currently available for pre-order, with European deliveries expected to begin in September 2026. The AI GrowCam is currently available through crowdfunding and is expected to begin shipping in early 2027

Attendees are invited to visit Booth A14, Hall 18 to experience live demonstrations, meet the Vivosun team, and discover how AI-powered technology is shaping the future of home growing.

About Vivosun

Founded in 2009, Vivosun is a global leader in home-grow systems and cultivation technology. Driven by a passion for plants and innovation, the company has introduced numerous industry-first solutions and smart growing technologies trusted by more than 2 million growers worldwide. Today, Vivosun continues to empower growers through innovative, connected, and intelligent cultivation solutions.

For more information, visit vivosun.com.

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Contacts:

marketing@vivosun.com