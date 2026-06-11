Experienced private credit investor and restructuring adviser Michiel Boorsma joins Cork Gully to support asset managers, investors and stakeholders navigating complex situations across private markets.

Cork Gully has strengthened its private credit offering with the appointment of Michiel Boorsma as Partner, enhancing the firm's ability to support asset managers, investors and stakeholders navigating complex situations across private markets.

Michiel brings over 25 years of financial advisory and private markets investment experience across Europe, spanning both equity and credit investments, with a particular focus on private credit and complex capital structures. He has worked with asset managers and investors across sectors including services, consumer, industrials, ICT and healthcare, investing throughout the capital structure and delivering a wide range of financing and restructuring solutions.

Prior to joining Cork Gully, Michiel held senior leadership positions in private credit investing, including Partner and Co-Head of Private Credit Strategies at Beechbrook Capital. As a long-standing member of Beechbrook's Investment Committee, he played a key role in investment execution, portfolio restructuring and end-of-fund lifecycle solutions, including continuation vehicles.

Cork Gully Managing Partner Stephen Cork said: "I am delighted to welcome Michiel to the team. Private credit has become an increasingly important source of capital across the market, bringing new opportunities as well as greater complexity when investments underperform or stakeholder interests diverge. Michiel's experience as both an investor and adviser further strengthens our ability to support clients across these situations."

Michiel brings a distinctive combination of investor discipline and restructuring expertise, with experience working across lenders, sponsors and management teams, as well as between GPs and LPs.

Michiel added: "I'm delighted to be joining Cork Gully at a time when private markets are seeing increasing complexity within capital structures and stakeholder groups. The firm's strong track record in restructuring and special situations, combined with its independence, provides an excellent platform to support investors and asset managers, particularly across private credit and wider private markets."

Michiel's appointment further strengthens Cork Gully's capabilities across private markets, special situations and asset management solutions. It follows the firm's recent expansion into Germany with the appointment of Jesko Kornemann, reflecting Cork Gully's continued investment in supporting investors, asset managers and stakeholders navigating complex situations across Europe.

Notes to editors:

About Cork Gully

Cork Gully is an advisory firm and portfolio manager specialising in restructuring, special situations and fund value recovery.

Based in London and working worldwide, we are renowned for leading complex assignments and resolving challenging issues, delivering solutions that preserve value, restore confidence, and provide clarity in the most demanding circumstances.

Find out more at corkgully.com

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Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Anne Harryman

Sr Marketing Communications Executive, Cork Gully

E: anneharryman@corkgully.com

T: +44 (0) 20 7268 2150