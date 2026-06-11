Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.
All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Medline and Liz Hilton Segel are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
David Thomson
397,345,940
98.20 %
7,289,603
1.80 %
Steve Hasker
404,039,870
99.85 %
595,673
0.15 %
Kirk E. Arnold
403,174,049
99.64 %
1,461,494
0.36 %
LaVerne Council
404,255,658
99.91 %
379,885
0.09 %
Michael Friisdahl
393,303,972
97.20 %
11,331,571
2.80 %
Michael Medline
399,517,591
98.74 %
5,118,249
1.26 %
Deanna Oppenheimer
402,411,341
99.45 %
2,224,202
0.55 %
Simon Paris
402,937,759
99.58 %
1,697,784
0.42 %
Kim M. Rivera
404,307,846
99.92 %
327,697
0.08 %
Paul Sagan
399,560,798
98.75 %
5,074,745
1.25 %
Barry Salzberg
402,427,247
99.45 %
2,208,296
0.55 %
Liz Hilton Segel
404,492,523
99.96 %
143,020
0.04 %
Peter J. Thomson
393,189,122
97.17 %
11,446,421
2.83 %
Beth Wilson
404,293,387
99.92 %
342,156
0.08 %
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.
CONTACTS
MEDIA
Zoe Zanettos
Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Thomson Reuters