Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A426HV | ISIN: CA8849038812 | Ticker-Symbol: TOC0
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 12:34
71,30 Euro
+0,42 % +0,30
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,2071,7013:31
71,2071,6513:31
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 13:13 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Medline and Liz Hilton Segel are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

David Thomson

397,345,940

98.20 %

7,289,603

1.80 %

Steve Hasker

404,039,870

99.85 %

595,673

0.15 %

Kirk E. Arnold

403,174,049

99.64 %

1,461,494

0.36 %

LaVerne Council

404,255,658

99.91 %

379,885

0.09 %

Michael Friisdahl

393,303,972

97.20 %

11,331,571

2.80 %

Michael Medline

399,517,591

98.74 %

5,118,249

1.26 %

Deanna Oppenheimer

402,411,341

99.45 %

2,224,202

0.55 %

Simon Paris

402,937,759

99.58 %

1,697,784

0.42 %

Kim M. Rivera

404,307,846

99.92 %

327,697

0.08 %

Paul Sagan

399,560,798

98.75 %

5,074,745

1.25 %

Barry Salzberg

402,427,247

99.45 %

2,208,296

0.55 %

Liz Hilton Segel

404,492,523

99.96 %

143,020

0.04 %

Peter J. Thomson

393,189,122

97.17 %

11,446,421

2.83 %

Beth Wilson

404,293,387

99.92 %

342,156

0.08 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Zoe Zanettos
Corporate Affairs
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.