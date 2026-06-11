New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Wellness Index Report, the independent wellness ratings and education platform founded by Lindsay O'Neill-O'Keefe, has published a new Inside the Index feature spotlighting Nefense, a company helping redefine modern nasal wellness through innovative hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and xylitol-based products.

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Key Takeaways:

Wellness Index Report publishes a new Inside the Index feature that spotlights Nefense and examines growing consumer interest in nasal health, respiratory hygiene, and drug-free alternatives to traditional care.

The article reviews emerging research on hypochlorous acid, noting its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and potential uses across respiratory health and infection control.

According to Wellness Index Report, Nefense offers doctor-recommended, ENT-approved, family-friendly HOCl and xylitol-based nasal solutions as a drug-free alternative to OTC sprays, formulated under the direction of Dr. Richard Downs, DDS.

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About Wellness Index Report

Wellness Index Report is an independent health and wellness education platform dedicated to helping consumers and medical providers identify evidence-informed wellness solutions through expert review, customer feedback, scientific evaluation, and ongoing performance monitoring. Through its Inside the Index editorial series, the organization highlights companies, practitioners, and technologies shaping the future of wellness and longevity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301059

Source: Reportable, Inc.