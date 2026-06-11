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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:09
2,380 Euro
+7,21 % +0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,68014:28
Dow Jones News
11.06.2026 13:27 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 
11-Jun-2026 / 11:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 

DATE: June 11, 2026 

Our bank signed  a multi-currency syndicated term loan facility from international markets: USD 32.5 million and EUR 
23.5 million with 367 days maturity; USD 105.25 million and EUR 40 million with 24 months and 2 days maturity; USD 87.5 
million and EUR 2 million with 36 months and 2 days maturity.  Our syndicated loan deal consists of participants from 
15 countries and 32 financial institutions. All in cost for the 367-day tranches are Sofr+1.25% p.a. and Euribor+1.10% 
p.a. respectively, Sofr+1.75% p.a. and Euribor+1.60% p.a. for the 24 months and 2 days tranches, respectively and 
Sofr+2.00% p.a. Euribor+1.80% p.a. for the 36 months and 2 days tranches.. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 431238 
EQS News ID:  2344336 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2344336&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 06:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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