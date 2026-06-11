HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will stage the Fashion Hong Kong professional showroom in Paris this month with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) as strategic partner. Held for the first time during Paris Men's Fashion Week, the initiative will bring Hong Kong fashion designer brands to Paris to showcase their Spring/Summer 2027 collections, helping them expand their international presence.The showroom will be held from 24 to 28 June in Paris' renowned Rue de la Paix fashion district. The Spring/Summer 2027 collections of Hong Kong designer brands, spanning apparel and fashion accessories, will be on display. Among them, popular local brands MARCCH and MATTER MATTERS will debut collaborative pieces created with acclaimed Paris-based artist Yaz Bukey, showcasing the fusion of Hong Kong design and European creativity.A networking reception will be held on 27 June and is expected to attract around 200 industry professionals, media representatives and buyers, creating further opportunities for Hong Kong brands to connect with the international fashion community and explore business collaborations.First cross-sector collaboration to propel Hong Kong brands internationallyThis initiative also marks the first cross-sector collaboration between HKTDC and Hactl, demonstrating Hong Kong's unique strength in integrating creative industries with professional services. By combining HKTDC's international promotional platform with Hactl's expertise in cargo operations and logistics management, the partnership supports Hong Kong brands in exploring new international opportunities.Amid a growing global emphasis on speed, connectivity and sustainability in the fashion industry, the collaboration highlights Hong Kong's innovative and systematic approach to integrating creativity, commerce and professional services. It also bolsters Hong Kong's capacity to help local brands respond to market expectations while expanding their international footprint.Through the Fashion Hong Kong event series, HKTDC provides Hong Kong designer brands with comprehensive, one-stop international promotion support. The programme enables local brands to connect with overseas buyers, media and industry players, widen their brand exposure and expand into European and global markets. Through exhibitions, business matching and promotional activities, the platform facilitates direct engagement with international markets, unlocking new business opportunities and solidifying Hong Kong's role as an East-meets-West centre for cultural exchange.Media Invitation: Fashion Hong Kong Promotion Event in Paris, FranceThe HKTDC cordially invites media representatives to attend and cover the Fashion Hong Kong Paris 2026 Hong Kong Designers Showroom and Hong Kong Fashion Night Networking Reception. Details are as follows:Fashion Hong Kong in Paris 2026 - Hong Kong Designers ShowroomMembers of the media are requested to register onsite with a business card and press pass.Alternatively, please RSVP by 18 June 2026 via email to ROMCOM (events@romcom.global), and our representative will follow up accordingly.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3S0yHt9Selected Designers and BrandsLouis ChowBrand: MARCCHDesigner and brand profileFounded in 2023, MARCCH centres on 'wearable humour', bringing a sense of ritual and playfulness to everyday life. Drawing inspiration from art and culture, the brand explores the intersection of technology and traditional craftsmanship through diverse materials, a recognisable design language and tailored silhouettes. Louis graduated from the London College of Fashion and received an award at the 2019 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) for his collection 'Already' But Not Yet'. He was also shortlisted in the Who's Next Blogger Young Designers Competition in Paris. Prior to founding MARCCH, he worked with ffixxed and I.T.Flora LeungBrand: MATTER MATTERSDesigner and brand profileFounded in 2013, MATTER MATTERS is a Hong Kong-based fashion and lifestyle brand celebrating art, graphic design and fashion. Inspired by art deco and the Bauhaus movement, the brand is known for its distinctive geometric style and bold use of colour, creating playful and visually striking designs that express individuality.Yaz BukeyDesigner and brand profileParis-based jewellery designer Yaz Bukey previously worked at Maison Margiela and Givenchy, and launched her eponymous brand in 2000. A two-time ANDAM Fashion Award winner, she is known for her bold and vibrant designs and has collaborated with brands such as Louboutin, Fa-encerie de Gien and Shu Uemura, bringing her creations to international markets.Andrea Lau & Sam ChanBrand: Kinks LabDesigner and brand profileFounded by Andrea Lau and Sam Chan, Kinks Lab combines architectural design expertise with 3D modelling technology and traditional metal craftsmanship to create experimental jewellery pieces. Inspired by 'blobitecture', the brand contrasts Hong Kong's skyscraper landscape with fluid forms, delivering a distinctive and interactive wearing experience.Logan Chan & Liu XingBrand: PabePabeDesigner and brand profileEstablished in 2018, PabePabe is an art accessories brand. Inspired by daily life and everyday objects, Logan Chan & Liu Xing's creations combine ready-made products and a strong visual aesthetic. The brand's main line of leather designs serves as an authentic medium for communicating with the world, emphasising meaning beyond functionality while expressing the designers' artistic vision.Sing Chin LoBrand: PLOTZDesigner and brand profileA graduate of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design, Sing Chin Lo founded PLOTZ in 2007 to explore the dialogue between garments and the human body, drawing on a sense of secrecy and excitement.Sing reimagined Hactl's frontline uniforms through a sustainable lens, marking the first redesign in over two decades. Guided by staff insights and real-world testing, the new uniforms balance comfort, safety and performance. They incorporate recycled materials, such as fibres made from plastic bottles, alongside breathable, moisture-wicking, anti-static and reflective features, while embedding circular thinking into design, operations and future upcycling possibilities.WebsitesFashion Hong Kong: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion Hong Kong Instagram: @hktdcfashionhkHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesROMCOMEmail: events@romcom.globalHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgAbout Fashion Hong KongFashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diverse designs. Previous event locations include New York, London, Milan, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.