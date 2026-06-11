WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Architecture Awards Celebrate Innovative and Resilient Wood Design

WoodWorks Announces 2026 Wood in Architecture Award Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced eight 2026 Wood in Architecture award winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design. The annual award program recognizes developers and design teams using wood in innovative ways that positively impact the environment, occupants, and communities throughout the U.S.

"WoodWorks was founded to support innovation in modern wood design, and we're fortunate to work alongside the teams taking on that work every day. Our award program gives us a chance to step back and celebrate what they've accomplished, and the projects that represent the best of what wood can achieve," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President & CEO.

An independent jury of design professionals reviewed, deliberated, and selected the winning projects based on four criteria: design excellence, innovative use of wood, sustainability & resilience, and market impact. The 2026 jury includes:

David J. Odeh, SE, PE, F. SEI, F, ASCE | WSP

Jessie Johnson, AIA, LEED AP | DLR Group

JoAnn Hindmarsh Wilcox, AIA, LEED AP | Mithun

Michael LeBlanc, AIA | Utile Design

Winning projects reflect a broad and evolving landscape for mass timber and light-frame wood construction, ranging from urban campuses to rural communities, and from small-scale buildings to flagship headquarters.

"The winning projects illustrate not only what is possible today, but where the industry is headed," shared Cover. "High-performance envelopes, advanced acoustic and vibration solutions, and hybrid structural systems are enabling wood to meet rigorous program requirements while delivering warm, human-centered spaces."

2026 Winning Projects

Winning projects can be viewed in an online gallery here .

Amy Gutmann Hall, Data Science & AI Building

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Architect: Lake Flato Architects (Design Architect, Architect of Record); KSS Architects (Associate Architect)

Structural Engineer: Buro Happold

General Contractor: Gilbane Building Company

Developer/Owner: University of Pennsylvania

Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Architect: emersion DESIGN

Structural Engineer: Schaefer

General Contractor: Skanska

Developer/Owner: Cincinnati Public Radio

Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow

Becket, Massachusetts

Design Architect: Mecanoo; Architect of Record: Marvel

Structural Engineer: TYLin

General Contractor: Allegrone Companies

Developer/Owner: Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival

Knight Building

Big Sky, Montana

Design Architects: Integrated Design Cubed (IDCUBED) / NKBAK / Peter Rose + Partners; Architect of Record: Peter Rose + Partners

Structural Engineer: RSE Associates, Inc.

General Contractor: Highline Partners

Developer/Owner: Lone Mountain Land Company

The Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building

Auburn, Alabama

Architect: Leers Weinzapfel Associates

Structural Engineer of Record: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH); Delegated Design Engineer: KPFF

General Contractor: W.W. Compton Contractor, LLC

Developer/Owner: Auburn University - College of Forestry, Wildlife, and the Environment

Mercer Middle School

Seattle, Washington

Architect: Bassetti Architects, A Design Studio of HMC Architects

Structural Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen

General Contractor: Cornerstone General Contractors

Developer/Owner: Seattle Public Schools

Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters

Fountain Valley, California

Architect: HDR

Structural Engineer: HDR

General Contractor: Swinerton

Developer/Owner: Orange County Sanitation District

Under Armour Global Headquarters

Baltimore, Maryland

Architect: Gensler

Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti

General Contractor: The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Developer/Owner: Under Armour

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Contact Information

media@woodworks.org

SOURCE: WoodWorks - Wood Products Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/architecture-awards-celebrate-innovative-and-resilient-wood-design-1174340