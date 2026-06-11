WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Architecture Awards Celebrate Innovative and Resilient Wood Design

WoodWorks Announces 2026 Wood in Architecture Award Winners
WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced eight 2026 Wood in Architecture award winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design. The annual award program recognizes developers and design teams using wood in innovative ways that positively impact the environment, occupants, and communities throughout the U.S.
"WoodWorks was founded to support innovation in modern wood design, and we're fortunate to work alongside the teams taking on that work every day. Our award program gives us a chance to step back and celebrate what they've accomplished, and the projects that represent the best of what wood can achieve," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President & CEO.
An independent jury of design professionals reviewed, deliberated, and selected the winning projects based on four criteria: design excellence, innovative use of wood, sustainability & resilience, and market impact. The 2026 jury includes:
David J. Odeh, SE, PE, F. SEI, F, ASCE | WSP
Jessie Johnson, AIA, LEED AP | DLR Group
JoAnn Hindmarsh Wilcox, AIA, LEED AP | Mithun
Michael LeBlanc, AIA | Utile Design
Winning projects reflect a broad and evolving landscape for mass timber and light-frame wood construction, ranging from urban campuses to rural communities, and from small-scale buildings to flagship headquarters.
"The winning projects illustrate not only what is possible today, but where the industry is headed," shared Cover. "High-performance envelopes, advanced acoustic and vibration solutions, and hybrid structural systems are enabling wood to meet rigorous program requirements while delivering warm, human-centered spaces."
2026 Winning Projects
Winning projects can be viewed in an online gallery here.
Amy Gutmann Hall, Data Science & AI Building
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Architect: Lake Flato Architects (Design Architect, Architect of Record); KSS Architects (Associate Architect)
Structural Engineer: Buro Happold
General Contractor: Gilbane Building Company
Developer/Owner: University of Pennsylvania
Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati, Ohio
Architect: emersion DESIGN
Structural Engineer: Schaefer
General Contractor: Skanska
Developer/Owner: Cincinnati Public Radio
Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow
Becket, Massachusetts
Design Architect: Mecanoo; Architect of Record: Marvel
Structural Engineer: TYLin
General Contractor: Allegrone Companies
Developer/Owner: Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival
Knight Building
Big Sky, Montana
Design Architects: Integrated Design Cubed (IDCUBED) / NKBAK / Peter Rose + Partners; Architect of Record: Peter Rose + Partners
Structural Engineer: RSE Associates, Inc.
General Contractor: Highline Partners
Developer/Owner: Lone Mountain Land Company
The Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building
Auburn, Alabama
Architect: Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Structural Engineer of Record: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH); Delegated Design Engineer: KPFF
General Contractor: W.W. Compton Contractor, LLC
Developer/Owner: Auburn University - College of Forestry, Wildlife, and the Environment
Mercer Middle School
Seattle, Washington
Architect: Bassetti Architects, A Design Studio of HMC Architects
Structural Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen
General Contractor: Cornerstone General Contractors
Developer/Owner: Seattle Public Schools
Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters
Fountain Valley, California
Architect: HDR
Structural Engineer: HDR
General Contractor: Swinerton
Developer/Owner: Orange County Sanitation District
Under Armour Global Headquarters
Baltimore, Maryland
Architect: Gensler
Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti
General Contractor: The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Developer/Owner: Under Armour
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Contact Information
media@woodworks.org
SOURCE: WoodWorks - Wood Products Council
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/architecture-awards-celebrate-innovative-and-resilient-wood-design-1174340