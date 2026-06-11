ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ATWEC Technologies Appoints Jeff Eales as Chief Executive Officer Following Successful Acquisition of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd.

Park-Aid Industry Veteran Takes the Helm; Former CEO Joshua Weaver to Remain with the Company as Board Member and Strategic Advisor

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) today announced the appointment of Jeff Eales as Chief Executive Officer of ATWEC Technologies, effective immediately. Mr. Eales, the longtime leader and driving force behind Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. - the Edmonton, Alberta-based heavy civil and infrastructure contractor recently acquired by ATWEC - brings nearly three decades of hands-on industry leadership, operational expertise, and deep market relationships to the role.

The appointment follows the successful closing of ATWEC's acquisition of Park-Aid, announced on June 8, 2026, and represents the next critical step in ATWEC's transformation into a fully operational, growth-oriented civil infrastructure company. Outgoing CEO Joshua Weaver, who was brought in specifically to restructure ATWEC, reestablish OTC Markets compliance, and execute a transformative acquisition, will continue with ATWEC in the capacity of Board Member and Strategic Advisor, ensuring a seamless leadership transition and continued alignment with the Company's long-term vision.

About Jeff Eales, Incoming CEO

Jeff Eales is the Chief Executive Officer of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., which he took over in 2013 and built into one of Edmonton's most recognized and respected civil construction companies. With more than 25 years of leadership and business experience, Mr. Eales has transformed Park-Aid from a maintenance-focused contractor into a fully diversified civil construction organization capable of delivering complex infrastructure and development projects across Alberta.

Jeff began his professional career in the grocery industry with IGA, where he developed a strong foundation in customer service, operations, and team leadership - including playing a key role in the large-scale transition and rebranding of IGA stores into Sobeys. Seeking a new challenge, he pivoted to the construction industry in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he gained extensive hands-on experience in construction operations, project management, and business development that would shape his entrepreneurial approach for years to come.

After relocating to Edmonton in 2013 to take the helm at Park-Aid, Mr. Eales executed a strategic transformation of the business - expanding its service offerings to encompass eight integrated divisions: Asphalt, Concrete, Earthworks, Land Development, Underground & Civil Engineering, Maintenance, Milling, and Landscaping. Under his leadership, Park-Aid earned COR certification, ECA and ACSA memberships, and built a blue-chip client roster including the City of Edmonton, Strathcona County, the City of Beaumont, MacEwan University, and numerous private sector developers.

Jeff is known for his hands-on leadership style, entrepreneurial mindset, and dedication to building strong client relationships and high-performance teams. He believes that a company's success is built on integrity, accountability, and the strength of its people - values that have defined Park-Aid's culture and will now carry forward into ATWEC Technologies as he assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Management Commentary

"I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of ATWEC Technologies," said Jeff Eales, incoming CEO. "Park-Aid has been my life's work. We built this company on a foundation of hard work, honest dealing, and an obsession with quality - and those values don't change. What does change is our ability to grow. As part of ATWEC, we now have the platform, the capital markets access, and the strategic framework to take everything we have built at Park-Aid and scale it in ways that simply weren't possible before. I am committed to delivering results for our clients, our team, and our shareholders - and I am excited about what lies ahead." "Appointing Jeff Eales as CEO of ATWEC Technologies is exactly the right move at exactly the right time," said Joshua Weaver, outgoing CEO and incoming Board Member and Strategic Advisor. "Jeff didn't just build a great company - he built a legacy. Nearly 30 years of earned trust, deep client relationships, and operational expertise simply cannot be replicated. His leadership will be the engine that drives ATWEC's growth, and I have every confidence that under his direction, we will create significant and lasting value for our shareholders. I look forward to supporting Jeff and the team in my new role as we write the next chapter of this company together."

Leadership Transition

Joshua Weaver was brought in to ATWEC Technologies specifically to restructure the company, reestablish compliance on the OTC Markets, and position ATWEC for a strategic acquisition of the caliber of Park-Aid. Having successfully accomplished each of those objectives, Mr. Weaver will now transition to the role of Board Member and Strategic Advisor. In this capacity, Mr. Weaver will continue to support the Company's strategic direction, investor relations, and corporate development initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment as the new leadership team assumes operational control.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ATWT) is a growth-oriented acquisition company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling businesses across high-demand industries. Following the successful acquisition and integration of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., ATWEC is now an operationally active civil infrastructure company with real revenue, established operations, and a clear growth mandate. ATWEC is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol ATWT.

About Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd.

Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. is one of Edmonton, Alberta's leading asphalt, concrete, earthworks, and maintenance contractors with nearly 30 years in business. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Nisku, Alberta, Park-Aid serves Edmonton and surrounding communities across residential, commercial, municipal, and institutional sectors. The company operates a 24/7 service center and holds COR certification, ECA and ACSA memberships. For more information, visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. ATWEC Technologies undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

ATWEC Technologies

Joshua Weaver, Board Member & Strategic Advisor

Email: josh@atwectechnologies.com

Website: https://park-aid.com/

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SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-appoints-jeff-eales-as-chief-executive-officer-follo-1175959