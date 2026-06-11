Expanding Commercial Deployments Across Post-Quantum-Cryptography Verticals

Continued Revenue Growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to report the Company's second quarter fiscal 2026 results which ended April 30, 2026.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, commented, "This quarter underscored the progress we are making in transforming our technology platform into commercial outcomes that demonstrate product-market fit. We recently expanded our partner network with a Canadian leading global IT and business consulting services company as announced yesterday and expectations of more to come, and deepened our involvement with government stakeholders at both the federal and provincial levels, including defense organizations evaluating quantum-safe capabilities. To spearhead our commercialization initiatives, we have established a high-caliber, senior executive team positioned to capture high-value public and private sector opportunities. These initiatives create multiple entry points for adoption and accelerate our path to market in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

"qVAULT, our quantum-safe utility designed specifically for digital asset Q-Day protection is approaching commercial availability. qVAULT was designed to strengthen the value proposition of the $qONE ecosystem as users adopt quantum-resilient storage and transaction capabilities. Industry experts are already calling for post-quantum migration to be a priority for every project with exposed public keys in recent months after a recent paper illustrated a significant improvement in the resources required to break the signature encryption scheme protecting Bitcoin and Ethereum. We expect to derive value from qVAULT as an increasing number of digital assets will likely need to be protected against emerging risks from quantum computing advancements. Looking forward, the necessity for robust Q-Day protection extends far beyond standard digital assets; it is becoming critically vital for stablecoins and the anticipated significant growth of digital bonds. This shifting market creates a major catalyst for the $qONE ecosystem, significantly increasing the long-term utility and value drivers for $qONE whereby it is designed to be a native "currency" to pay for quantum-safe transactions. We expect asset tokenization as well as stablecoins to be increasingly relevant end markets for qVAULT, especially as usage of these instruments grows and stakeholders seek to secure these ecosystems against the Q-Date threat where potential technological advances in quantum computing render current information security systems obsolete."

"Combined with growing interest across all our Post Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") and AI-security offerings, solid cash management, and an efficient operating structure we feel well positioned to translate our innovation into commercial success."

Business Update:

Remote access: The Company's PQC-enhanced remote access platform, DoMobile Ver.5, continued to scale through its Japanese partner. Deployment activity increased as the partner expanded onboarding across enterprise and regulated sectors. These deployments represent the first wave of commercial PQC adoption in remote access, a category where quantum-safe requirements are accelerating globally. $qONE and qVAULT. The $qONE ecosystem advanced meaningfully during the quarter. qVAULT, the Company's quantum-safe digital-asset utility, progressed to the Ambassador stage and is nearing general availability, which is expected later this quarter. qVAULT is designed to provide secure, quantum-resistant storage and management of digital assets using 01 Quantum's PQC technologies.



As qVAULT launches, it is expected to become a core utility within the $qONE ecosystem, increasing token utility as users adopt Q-Day protection for their digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized digital bonds. Quantum-Safe AI Commercial Pathways Broadening. Development of the Quantum AI Wrapper (QAW) progressed with a focus on encrypted inference for high-value Small Language Models (SLMs). QAW combines full homomorphic encryption (FHE) with IronCAP PQC to protect prompts, model parameters, and outputs even in compromised environments. United States patent application No. 19/341,748 for our QAW technology has been examined by the USPTO and has been allowed for issuance as a Patent. Strategic Government & Defense Expansion: 01 Quantum continued to broaden its presence across government and defense-related channels during the quarter. The Company's expanded executive team is executing a coordinated strategy to increase public-sector opportunities, strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, and position its PQC and AI-security technologies for long-term adoption.



At the federal level, the Company is advancing discussions related to Digital Sovereignty and secure AI execution, including potential pilot environments and technical evaluations. These engagements reflect growing interest in technologies that can support next-generation cybersecurity and AI-driven workloads across public-sector operations.



Provincially, the Company is progressing multiple opportunities with organizations focused on AI innovation, data-sensitive workflows, and secure digital transformation. These initiatives include collaborative technical work, evaluation environments, and early-stage commercialization pathways. The Company also continues to strengthen its academic partnerships, supporting research, testing, and validation of its technologies.



In the defense sector, 01 Quantum is engaged in ongoing discussions with several branches and Tier-1 system integrators evaluating quantum-resilient cybersecurity and secure AI capabilities for mission-critical environments. These interactions include exploratory work related to advanced testbeds and long-term modernization initiatives.

Financial Results:

In addition to cash consideration, the Company received 22.5 million $qONE tokens as partial payment for development services. The tokens have been recorded as a digital asset at their fair value on the date received and are retained on our balance sheet as we advance the qVAULT utility to support broader functional use of the $qONE token.

Revenue for the quarter was $668,331 (2025 - $102,807), the increase driven primarily by development and integration fees along with the introduction of ongoing royalties from the release of DoMobile in Japan through the Company's Japanese partner and revenue recognized from the receipt of the $qONE token..

Net loss for the quarter was $327,972 (2025 - $286,783).

Adjusted loss (cash loss) for the quarter was a well-managed $176,939 (2025 - $205,801). Adjusted loss excludes stock-based compensation and depreciation, which are non-cash expenses and revenue recognized from the receipt of the $qONE token which is being held as a long-term digital asset.

Cash operating expenses for the quarter, which exclude stock-based compensation were $552,047 (2025 - $310,435) reflecting increased R&D and commercialization activity.

Cash and equivalents as at April 30th was $2,899,340.

The Company believes its current capital resources are sufficient to support ongoing operations and commercialization initiatives.

Outlook for Fiscal 2026:

The Company's commercialization priorities for the remainder of 2026 include:

Expanding DoMobile deployments through its Japanese partner, where customer onboarding and sector-specific integrations are expected to increase as quantum-safe remote access gains traction across regulated and enterprise environments.

Launching qVAULT to drive increasing $qONE utility across digital assets, stablecoins, and digital bonds. qVAULT is designed as a quantum-safe storage and transaction utility for Q-Day protection, positioning $qONE as the native currency for quantum-safe digital-asset operations.

Advancing the Layer 1 Migration Toolkit with blockchain partners evaluating pathways to upgrade existing DeFi ecosystem to quantum-resistant security while maintaining compatibility and minimizing disruption.

Progressing QAW toward initial commercial availability as interest grows across enterprise, public-sector, and defense-related environments seeking encrypted AI execution and secure model-sharing capabilities.

Continuing to build out PQC technologies across the Company's roadmap to support long-term expansion in cybersecurity, digital-asset infrastructure, and secure AI workloads.

Andrew Cheung added, "The shift toward quantum-safe infrastructure and secure AI execution is accelerating. With partners now driving deployments and government channels opening new opportunities, we believe 01 Quantum is well positioned to establish itself as a leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity and AI security."

Conference Call Reminder - 10:00 AM EST Today

Join 01 Quantum live later today at 10:00AM EST (Thursday June 11, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.



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Passcode: 01Quantum



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Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

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Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended April 30, 2026 are available on SEDAR+.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025







30-Apr-26



31-Oct-25















Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 49,340

$ 159,133

Guaranteed investment certificate

2,850,000



2,913,518

Accounts receivable

379,324



192,316

Prepaid expenses and other assets

82,412



26,540





3,361,076



3,291,507

Digital asset

295,000



-

Plant and equipment

95,139



115,454











Total assets $ 3,751,215

$ 3,406,961











Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 187,234

$ 346,917

Deferred revenue

4,061



3,783

Lease liability

42,279



41,628





233,574



392,328

Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

42,268



65,347

Total liabilities

275,842



457,675











Shareholders' deficit







Share capital

47,767,823



46,825,347

Contributed surplus

7,440,886



6,767,886

Warrants

827,645



1,018,587

Agent's compensation options

93,435



94,415

Deficit

(52,654,416 )

(51,756,949 )



3,475,373



2,949,286











Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 3,751,215

$ 3,406,961



01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 and 6 month periods ended April 30, 2026 and 2025







three months ended



six months ended





30-Apr-26



30-Apr-25



30-Apr-26



30-Apr-25



























Revenue $ 668,331

$ 102,807

$ 1,018,097

$ 189,312



















Expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

321,787



113,118



728,526



210,106

Stock based compensation

445,000



79,300



720,000



155,000

Research and development

224,731



190,175



462,988



231,031

Withholding taxes

5,529



7,142



11,408



14,967





997,047



389,735



1,922,922



611,104



















Loss before other income and expense

(328,716 )

(286,928 )

(904,825 )

(421,792 ) Interest income

1,613



972



9,287



972

Interest expense

(869 )

(827 )

(1,929 )

(1,402 ) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss $ (327,972 ) $ (286,783 ) $ (897,467 ) $ (422,222 )

















Loss per common share















Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 )

















Weighted average number of common shares















Basic

108,619,164



100,614,554



107,288,442



99,031,221

Diluted

108,619,164



100,614,554



107,288,442



99,031,221



01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 and 6 month periods ended April 30, 2026 and 2025







three months ended



six months ended





30-Apr-26



30-Apr-25



30-Apr-26



30-Apr-25

Cash provided by (used in):























Operating activities:























Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (327,972 ) $ (286,783 ) $ (897,467 ) $ (422,222 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows from operating activities:















Digital asset revenue

(295,000 )

-



(295,000 )

-

Depreciation of property and equipment

1,033



1,682



2,905



3,786

Amortization of right-of-use asset

10,733



11,307



21,466



22,900

Stock-based compensation expense

445,000



79,300



720,000



155,000

Change in non-cash working capital

(335,795 )

25,069



(402,285 )

(10,423 )



(502,001 )

(169,425 )

(850,381 )

(250,959 ) Financing activities:















Exercise of stock options

57,500



-



57,500



58,500

Exercise of warrants

-



-



644,374



-

Proceeds from private placement

-



-



-



920,000

Less issuance costs

-



(5,886 )

-



(17,442 ) Exercise of Agents' options

-



-



1,680



-

Lease payments made

(11,303 )

(44,988 )

(22,428 )

(24,448 )



46,197



(50,874 )

681,126



936,610

Investing activities:















Sale (Purchase) of GIC

200,000



-



63,518



(690,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment

(1,670 )

(632 )

(4,056 )

(1,542 )



198,330



109,368



59,462



(691,542 )

















Increase (decrease) in cash

(257,474 )

(110,931 )

(109,793 )

(5,891 ) Cash, beginning of period

306,814



244,166



159,133



139,126

Cash, end of period $ 49,340

$ 133,235

$ 49,340

$ 133,235



#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300929

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.