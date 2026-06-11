Global asset manager works with Percepta, a General Catalyst Transformation Company, to develop AI-native research and client-engagement tools and to roll out Claude across the firm

Janus Henderson, a leading global active asset manager, today announced it is building a suite of AI-native tools to transform how it invests for and serves its clients, with Percepta, a General Catalyst transformation company, building the infrastructure and Anthropic's Claude serving as the AI model layer.

Janus Henderson manages nearly half a trillion dollars in assets for 75 million* clients worldwide, dedicating itself to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. The firm's view is that cutting-edge AI is most impactful when it enhances human expertise, empowering an even greater client-centric focus on investment and client service, which has differentiated Janus Henderson for over 92 years.

Building on Claude, Janus Henderson is putting that approach into practice in two ways that have the potential to shape the way the asset management industry utilizes AI.

First, it is developing new AI-native tools for its investment and client teams:

PRISM is a global client intelligence and engagement platform for Janus Henderson's distribution teams. Powered by Claude, it helps client-facing teams prioritize the right outreach, draw on internal and third-party data to understand what clients hold and need, and prepare personalized client communications, bringing a single, consistent tool to sales and marketing teams across regions.

LIBROS is an AI-native research management tool for Janus Henderson's investment teams. Powered by Claude, it synthesizes the firm's internal research alongside external research and public market data, helping analysts and portfolio managers surface relevant signals faster and spend more of their time on judgment and investment decisions.

Second, Janus Henderson is deploying Claude broadly across the firm, with Claude Code for its engineering teams and Cowork for employees across investment, distribution, and corporate functions, bringing AI further into everyday work.

PRISM and LIBROS are being built in collaboration with Janus Henderson's technology teams and Percepta. Percepta helps large enterprises transform with AI by embedding AI engineers, researchers, and product managers directly inside an organization and leveraging the Percepta Mosaic platform to rapidly deliver agentic workflows and custom decision-making tools.

At Janus Henderson, Percepta's teams work alongside the firm's investment, distribution, and technology staff to build PRISM and LIBROS on Claude and to construct the data and knowledge foundation that connects Claude to Janus Henderson's proprietary research, client, and market data.

That embedded model addresses a problem that has slowed AI adoption across asset management: generic tools rarely fit how an active manager researches markets, manages portfolios, and serves clients. The value comes from connecting frontier AI to a firm's own data and rebuilding core workflows around it, which generally takes engineering built into the business, not software bought off a shelf.

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson, said: "We believe AI Transformation will fundamentally change the way asset managers serve their clients when it is embedded at the core of the business. This collaboration with Anthropic and Percepta builds on Janus Henderson's partnership with Trian and General Catalyst, adds to our innovative leadership in AI and tokenization, and supports our ambition to be the most technologically sophisticated asset manager in the world. We believe it will enhance how we deliver for our clients-the 75 million people* worldwide who rely on us to build a brighter future together."

Peter Nolan, Head of Asset Wealth Management at Anthropic, said: "Asset management is a knowledge-intensive industry where reliable AI can help teams work faster and serve clients better. Janus Henderson is putting Claude directly into the hands of the teams managing investments and client relationships: from purpose-built tools like PRISM and LIBROS to Claude Code and Cowork across the firm."

Hirsh Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Percepta, added: "Transforming industries with AI requires fundamentally rethinking how work gets done in organizations and engineering systems that are purpose-built for a new mode of operations. Working with Janus Henderson, we are focused on strengthening research and market intelligence and elevating client engagement. We are proud to collaborate with Janus Henderson and Anthropic in transforming the asset management industry."

*Figure reflects the estimated number of individuals as of 31 December 2025 whose current assets or future benefits are invested in Janus Henderson (JHI) investment products, directly or indirectly, and is based on JHI's assets under management market share by country, the size of the investing population by country, and average account sizes, using industry and government data and internal estimates.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Anthropic conducts frontier AI research while prioritizing safety through empirical testing and responsible development. The company's mission is to ensure transformative AI benefits humanity a commitment that shapes every product, including Claude.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of March 31, 2026, Janus Henderson had approximately half a trillion dollars in assets under management and offices in 26 cities worldwide.

About Percepta

Percepta is a General Catalyst transformation company that builds playbooks to help enterprises in critical industries harness the frontier of applied AI. It embeds teams of AI engineers, researchers, and product managers directly within organizations to rethink how work gets done and build systems that enable superhuman, AI-native decision-making and operations.

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