Backed by banks, private credit, private equity and real estate insiders, Hypha is turning fragmented investment data into structured intelligence

Hypha, the AI-native asset intelligence platform that transforms fragmented investment workflows into structured, actionable insights across the asset lifecycle, today announced it has raised $50 million as it launches out of stealth. The company has been built alongside an investor base that is a mix of institutional and non-institutional players managing hundreds of billions in private assets.

The round is backed by insiders spanning the investment ecosystem, including banking services, private credit, private equity, real estate and legal services. Many are also customers and active design partners Hypha is working closely with these investors to integrate their domain expertise and real-world insight into its platform as it builds a unified system for investment data and IP.

"To transform capital markets, you have to build within the industry," said Peter Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Hypha. "Alongside our investors and customers, we have seen how disconnected legacy systems remain across every stage and vertical of asset management and where the greatest opportunities exist. Hypha was built to eliminate complexity, unifying the entire ecosystem within a singular operating platform for the industry."

"The underlying fabric of capital markets and the decisions that make them move is shifting in an AI-driven world," said Simcha Hyman, Co-Founder of Hypha. "With this raise, we're betting that Hypha will shape the tools of this new era and enable direct collaboration across the entire asset lifecycle."

The funding will be used to expand Hypha's engineering, go-to-market, design and marketing teams, accelerate product development and support the expansion of its R&D presence in Tel Aviv. The round is led by TriEdge Investments, with participation from Bankwell, Cammeby's International, CFG Bank, Crescent Heights, Dwight Capital, MONTICELLOAM, LLC and Yakar Partners.

Hypha has focused its early efforts on complex, data-intensive sectors including private credit, private equity, professional services, healthcare, senior housing and multifamily real estate, where systems have made portfolio management largely reactive, with investors relying on document-heavy workflows that limit efficiency and visibility. From the outset, the company has partnered with firms including MONTICELLOAM, LLC and 980Investments to build its platform around real underwriting and asset management processes.

MONTICELLOAM, LLC, a lender in senior housing and healthcare real estate, worked closely with Hypha as a design partner to translate its credit workflows into a scalable system, embedding institutional knowledge into the platform's intelligence layer. "Senior Housing and Healthcare lending is an intensely competitive space and over 40 years, our guiding principle has always been the same: protect our clients. We've invested heavily in building our own technology to do exactly that. Hypha takes us to the next level embedding our institutional knowledge into the platform so we can move with precision and confidence across the full investment lifecycle, at the speed the market demands," said Alan Litt, Principal, Co-Founder and Board Member at MONTICELLOAM, LLC.

Additionally, Hypha has announced that Avi Mayer, Co-Founder of Afton Properties, has joined Hypha as a Strategic Advisor. "Hypha is foundational infrastructure for the future of financial systems. The platform is built to span borders, asset classes and sectors, enabling a streamlined, efficient network for investors operating at scale," said Mayer.

This follows news that Chris Connolly, former PitchBook Managing Director of East Coast Commercial, has recently joined Hypha as Head of Go-to-Market. He is focused on accelerating global sales, forging strategic partnerships and driving revenue growth. The team also includes senior talent from Bridgewater, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Robinhood and other leading technology companies.

About Hypha

Hypha is an AI-native asset intelligence platform that transforms fragmented investment workflows into structured, actionable insights across the asset lifecycle, designed for the modern investor. By compressing the latency between data, decisions and execution, Hypha enables investors, lenders and owners to manage portfolios more effectively and deploy capital with greater speed and confidence. Co-founded in 2025 by Peter Wang and Simcha Hyman, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Learn more at www.hypha.co

About TriEdge Investments

TriEdge is a family office focused on building enduring value across healthcare, financial services, cybersecurity, defense technology and beyond. Founded in 2024 by Simcha Hyman, who brings 15+ years of experience building and exiting companies in healthcare and finance, TriEdge takes a multi-strategy approach, investing across stages and verticals including private equity, venture capital, real estate and company incubation. With offices in New York City and Tel Aviv, TriEdge brings together a team of seasoned operators, technologists and investors to partner with founders building the technology-enabled platforms of tomorrow. Equally important to the mission is impact investing and philanthropy with a focus on mental health, education and combating poverty and antisemitism. To learn more about our work, visit: https://www.triedgeinvestments.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611628926/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

media@hypha.co