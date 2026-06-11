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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Sedus Stoll AG: Sedus Stoll Group strengthens its market position in 2025 and advances strategic growth initiatives

DOGERN, Germany, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 financial year was marked by ongoing market transformation and the continued evolution of the Sedus Stoll Group's business model. Dynamic market conditions created new opportunities while also demanding the willingness to adapt and build on established strengths. The Group used this environment to further strengthen its market position and expand strategically important business areas. With revenue of approximately €216 million, the Sedus Stoll Group closed the 2025 financial year slightly below the previous year's level. Despite challenging economic conditions, particularly across European office furniture markets, the Group performed well compared with the industry as a whole.

"We are increasingly evolving from a furniture manufacturer into a holistic workplace partner," says Daniel Kittner, Speaker of the Management Board of the Sedus Stoll Group. "The products, workplace concepts and strategic expertise of our three core brands Sedus, Klöber, S³ Advice work hand in hand, extending the focus beyond individual furniture solutions towards a comprehensive understanding of the workplace. Challenging market conditions also create opportunities to further develop business models, processes and services. Through the targeted expansion of strategically important market segments, we were able to further strengthen our position despite a demanding market environment."

Three Core Brands, Three Perspectives, One Goal
The Sedus Stoll Group will be represented at Orgatec 2026 with all three core brands. Sedus will unveil its new trend concept, Habitats by Sedus, in Hall 6.1, Stand C019. S³ Advice will also be represented as part of the Sedus exhibition. Klöber will premiere a new product innovation at two locations in Cologne: on a dedicated presentation area in Hall 8.1, Stand C028, and at its own showroom in Design Post Cologne.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press Office
Bernadette Trepte
press@sedus.com
+49 (0) 7751 840

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sedus-stoll-group-strengthens-its-market-position-in-2025-and-advances-strategic-growth-initiatives-302798023.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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