Vistra appoints Raimundo Diaz as Executive Vice President, Americas, to lead corporate services growth across the region



NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra, a leading global provider of corporate services, has appointed Raimundo Diaz as Executive Vice President, Vistra Global Solutions, Americas.

The appointment follows significant investment in the Americas for Vistra, including the December 2025 acquisition of Biz Latin Hub, which brought deep local expertise across 18 Latin American markets, strengthening market leadership in a priority region for the Group.

Raimundo brings extensive leadership experience across the Americas, with previous senior roles at AMLA, TMF Group, Auxadi and Wolters Kluwer. He has a strong track record of leading transformation, improving commercial and operational performance, and building high-performing teams in complex international businesses.

In his new role, Raimundo will lead operations across the Americas, with a focus on client delivery, performance and long-term growth.

Kim Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer, Vistra, said: "The Americas are a strategically critical region for Vistra and central to our long-term growth ambitions. Raimundo brings strong regional experience, judgment and a proven ability to drive performance. His appointment is a clear investment in leadership strength, execution and scale, and positions us well for our next phase of growth."

Raimundo Diaz, Executive Vice President, Americas, commented: "I'm excited to be joining Vistra at such an important moment for the business and particularly for the Americas. With our strengthening presence in the US and the integration of Biz Latin Hub across Latin America, the opportunity in this region is significant. My focus will be on supporting clients, strengthening performance, and working with the team to build on the Vistra Digital platform. I look forward to driving sustainable growth and long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

For further information, please contact:

Chatsworth Communications

vistra@chatsworthcommunications.com

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading provider of essential business services to help companies and private capital funds grow across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

Here at Vistra, our purpose is progress. As a close ally to our clients, our role is to remove the friction that comes from the complexity of global business. We partner with companies and private capital managers along the corporate and private capital lifecycle. From global payroll & HR to tax & accounting, and from legal entity management to regulatory compliance, we quietly fix the operational and administrative frustrations that hamper business growth. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, we can accelerate progress, improve processes, and reduce risk, wherever your ambition takes you.

For more information about Vistra, visit vistra.com

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