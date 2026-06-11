From ESS News Pylontech has introduced its PyOcean series of liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, targeting grid-side storage, large C&I projects, and emerging AI data center applications. The company first unveiled the PyOcean platform at the ESIE energy storage exhibition in Beijing in April. At SNEC, it formally presented the system to the wider solar-plus-storage market, positioning it as an "asset-return-oriented" storage product designed around project economics rather than capacity alone. The PyOcean series includes two main configurations. The PyOcean-M7-6250 ...

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