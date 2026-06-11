France A French consortium has deployed a prototype floating solar shellfish farming platform combining photovoltaic power generation with oyster farming. Measuring 53 metres long and 18 metres wide, the structure has been deployed in the heart of Thau Lagoon, in southern France, alongside existing shellfish farming installations. Through this demonstrator, the project aims to develop new models supporting the future of the local shellfish industry while addressing regional energy and environmental challenges. Thau Lagoon's shellfish sector produces more than 10,000 tonnes of oysters and mussels ...

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