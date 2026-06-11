HSS Holdings Berhad: HSS Hold?ings Berhad Records 10.56 Times Oversubscription for ACE Market IPO

Balloting outcome signals firm market appetite ahead of the Group's ACE Market debut

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS Holdings" or the "Group"), a bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, and manufacturing of bakery products, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 10.56 times, reflecting encouraging investor interest and positive market sentiment towards the Group's business and growth prospects.

HSS Holdings Berhad

To recap, HSS Holdings' IPO comprises a public issue of 75.0 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 52.5 million existing shares ("Offer Shares").

The allocation of the IPO shares is structured as follows:

Malaysian Public: 25.0 million new shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.5% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.5% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 10.0 million new shares or 2.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 30.0 million new shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be placed to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 10.0 million new shares and 52.5 million existing shares or 12.5% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.



The Group received a total of 5,097 applications for 289,102,700 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 10.56 times. Of this, 2,523 applications for 103,641,300 Issue Shares were received under the Bumiputera public portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 7.29 times, while 2,574 applications for 185,461,400 Issue Shares were received under the other Malaysian public portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 13.84 times.

Mr. Goh Chen Chang, Managing Director of HSS Holdings Berhad, remarked, "We are heartened by the encouraging response to our IPO from investors. This positive reception reflects confidence in HSS Holdings' established market presence, diversified bakery product portfolio and broad distribution network built over more than two decades in the bakery products market. With the proceeds raised, we aim to strengthen its production capabilities and operational efficiency to further enhance our ability to serve the market with a wide range of bakery products."

Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director of M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd., added, "The strong oversubscription of HSS Holdings' IPO reflects investor confidence in the Group's business model, operating track record and future growth prospects. Backed by an established distribution network, extensive product range and in-house brands, HSS Holdings is well-positioned to build on its market presence and pursue its next phase of growth as a listed company."

HSS Holdings Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 23 June 2026.

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ABOUT HSS HOLDINGS BERHAD

HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, as well as manufacturing of bakery products. With business roots dating back to 2004, the Group has built more than 20 years of experience in the bakery products market and established a broad presence through its network of wholesalers, distributors and retailers. HSS offers a portfolio of more than 6,000 SKUs across bakery (cakes, biscuits, cookies and snacks) and other products, marketed under its own brands such as SINAR, ????? and Sa1ko, while also supplying customer-branded and unbranded products to serve diverse market needs. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, enhance brand visibility, improve operational efficiency and expand its product offerings to support its continued growth in Malaysia's bakery products market.

For more information, visit https://www.hssfood.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of HSS Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: HSS Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/hss-hold%e2%80%8bings-berhad-records-10.56-times-oversubscription-for-ace-market-1176000