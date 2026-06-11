New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Leading B2B media platform DesignRush announced the winners of its June 2026 Best Design Awards. The awards recognize agencies, designers, and brands who use design to improve user experiences, strengthen brand identities, and create meaningful connections with audiences across digital and physical platforms.

DesignRush Announces the Winners of its June Design Awards Across Six Categories

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Each month, DesignRush celebrates outstanding creative work across multiple disciplines through its Design Awards, highlighting projects built on strategic thinking, strong execution, and clear visual communication.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners showcase how thoughtful design can simplify complex experiences, elevate storytelling, and help brands stand out in increasingly competitive markets.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in June 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Qodeca for creating its own reimagined portfolio website, transforming a company rebrand into a polished digital experience.

Qodeca for creating its own reimagined portfolio website, transforming a company rebrand into a polished digital experience. Best Logo Design: Studio AIO for developing Balance's minimalist visual identity, using geometric forms and refined typography to express harmony, wellness, and intentional living.

Studio AIO for developing Balance's minimalist visual identity, using geometric forms and refined typography to express harmony, wellness, and intentional living. Best Print Design: The Click for designing Imperial College London's scalable "Creative I" print identity system, unifying more than 20 academic departments while preserving their individual character.

The Click for designing Imperial College London's scalable "Creative I" print identity system, unifying more than 20 academic departments while preserving their individual character. Best App Design: Wavespace for creating Rooda's intuitive urban mobility platform, bringing ride-hailing and scooter rentals into one seamless user experience.

Wavespace for creating Rooda's intuitive urban mobility platform, bringing ride-hailing and scooter rentals into one seamless user experience. Best Packaging Design: AnaZeli Design for crafting Ricey's playful packaging identity, utilizing mascots and bold visuals to connect with younger sushi consumers.

AnaZeli Design for crafting Ricey's playful packaging identity, utilizing mascots and bold visuals to connect with younger sushi consumers. Best Video Design: McKinley Benson for producing "Two Ships," a hand-drawn animated short film exploring love, distance, and emotional connection through poetic visual storytelling.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location or budget, visit designrush.com.

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Source: DesignRush