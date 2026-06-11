Reflects Kraken's role in building the infrastructure for the next generation of global finance

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has been named to Fortune's inaugural Crypto 100, a ranking of the most influential and impactful companies shaping the digital asset industry. Kraken earned the No. 3 spot on the list, which recognizes organizations at the forefront of a financial transformation playing out in real time.

The Fortune Crypto 100 evaluates companies across dimensions including market leadership, innovation, institutional credibility, and contribution to the broader development of the crypto ecosystem. Kraken's inclusion underscores its decade and a half track record of building trusted, regulated infrastructure for individuals and institutions accessing digital assets globally.

"Rankings are lagging indicators. What's more important is the financial infrastructure we pioneered and continue building," said Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Payward Kraken. "In the old system, trading, investing, and earning live in three companies, three ledgers, money trapped between them. On crypto rails it is one balance that can trade, earn, and move in real time. We won trading first, then built the rest on the same rails. No legacy firm copies that without rebuilding its core."

Kraken serves millions of clients across more than 190 countries and offers futures, staking, institutional services, and access to hundreds of digital assets. The company has consistently ranked among the most trusted names in the industry, with a focus on security, regulatory compliance, and long-term market integrity.

The Fortune Crypto 100 list appears in https://fortune.com/ranking/crypto/2026/.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as US futures and US-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Leverage magnifies gains and losses. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

Brokerage services are provided by NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a Kraken Derivatives US, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures.

Geographic restrictions may apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611285159/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com