Preservica and Cadence Solutions Bring Digital Preservation to Microsoft 365 Users

BOSTON, MA AND EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Preservica , the global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, announced today the expansion of its reseller program through a new partnership with Cadence Solutions. Cadence Solutions is a private Canadian systems implementer specializing in digital transformation using Microsoft 365, including SharePoint, Purview, and Archive capabilities. Cadence Solutions also supports customers with Microsoft Copilot enablement and AI readiness.

Through this partnership, Cadence Solutions becomes an authorized reseller of Preservica's Professional, Enterprise and Preserve365 solutions for customers in Canada and the United States. The addition of Digital Preservation to Cadence Solutions' suite strengthens support for customers using Microsoft 365 as the foundation for core business functions and long-term records governance.

As a Microsoft Content AI Partner with deep expertise in Microsoft Purview, SharePoint, SharePoint Embedded, and Microsoft 365, Cadence helps organizations manage, protect, and modernize critical business content. Cadence is also one of only 24 global Microsoft Risk and Compliance Advisory Program partners, supporting organizations with practical strategies for governance, retention, security, and regulatory compliance across the Microsoft ecosystem.

"By combining Microsoft's ecosystem with Preservica's latest innovations in scalable, secure Automated Digital Preservation, our customers can now build and maintain a trusted foundation of high-quality, long-term data within Microsoft 365 to meet a variety of legal compliance obligations and optimize their ecosystem for AI agent learning," said Jordan Uytterhagen, Founder and CEO of Cadence Solutions.

"Partnering with Cadence Solutions means we can bring the benefits of Active Digital Preservation to more organizations that need it most," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "There are countless organizations sitting on decades of critical records that are at risk of becoming inaccessible or obsolete - and Cadence Solutions has exactly the right expertise and client relationships to change that. Together, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to protect their long-term data, meet their compliance obligations, and unlock the full value of their digital content for generations to come."

The Preserve365 integration in Microsoft SharePoint allows organizations to:

Ensure long-term, high-value records native to Microsoft and those that are not native to Microsoft remain accessible, trustworthy, and usable - whether for FOI, legal, regulatory, operational, knowledge reuse, or AI purposes

Simplify access to current data AND older, high-value content - all within SharePoint

Leverage native Microsoft 365 tools like Purview, Power Automate, Azure AI Services, and Microsoft Copilot

Automate compliance and reduce storage costs

Join Cadence Solutions and Preservica on Tuesday, June 30 at 2:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM MST for an informative webinar on how Cadence Solutions helps organizations successfully implement Preserve365 within Microsoft environments.

Reserve your spot today at Preservica and Cadence Solutions Partner Webinar: Fostering a Stable SharePoint Environment .

To learn more about Cadence Solutions' Preserve365 implementation services, visit www.cadencesolutions.ca/preservica-implementation-partner .

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit preservica.com , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cadence Solutions

Cadence Solutions helps businesses streamline their operations while safeguarding critical information, with a focus on cloud migrations, automation, and comprehensive governance solutions. As a trusted Microsoft partner in Modern Work, Content AI, Security, and the exclusive, invite-only Microsoft Risk and Compliance Advisory program, the team specializes in helping organizations harness the full power of Microsoft 365. Cadence Solutions' expertise in Information Management, SharePoint, Purview, and the Power Platform enables the design of tailored, scalable systems that support business growth and data governance.



Contact Information

Meg Fornataro

York IE

(603) 202-3175

SOURCE: Preservica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-and-cadence-solutions-bring-digital-preservation-to-mi-1174969