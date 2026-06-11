BCM One Secures No. 139 Ranking on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List

Recognition highlights BCM One's continued growth, innovation, and leadership in delivering global voice and data network solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / BCM One, a provider of global voice and global data network solutions serving businesses from SMB to global enterprises, today announced it has earned the No. 139 ranking on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list. This marks BCM One's ninth time being recognized on this prestigious list.

Published annually by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, the list recognizes North America's largest and most influential solution providers driving innovation and growth across the technology channel. The Solution Provider 500 serves as a benchmark for companies redefining how technology is delivered, integrated, and scaled. This year's recognition highlights BCM One's continued momentum in helping organizations modernize communications infrastructure while reducing the complexity associated with global voice migrations and managing distributed networks.

As businesses face growing demands for performance, resiliency, and seamless global connectivity, BCM One differentiates through its ability to simplify complex environments. The company streamlines the migration to modern voice solutions and removes operational burden from managing distributed network infrastructures-enabling enterprises to scale efficiently and operate with greater agility. With a global footprint and deep operational expertise, BCM One helps organizations simplify their technology ecosystems while accelerating digital transformation.

"In today's environment, success is defined by the ability to anticipate change and deliver outcomes that drive long-term value," said Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One. "Achieving the No. 139 position, and being recognized for the ninth time, reflects not only our growth, but our role in helping customers reduce complexity and confidently transition to modern, global communications environments."

This recognition reinforces BCM One's position as a trusted partner to enterprises, service providers, and channel partners seeking to simplify global communications, optimize performance, and unlock new growth opportunities.

"The Solution Provider 500 recognizes organizations that are not only achieving strong financial performance, but also leading through innovation and strategic impact," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the IT channel and delivering value in an increasingly complex and competitive market."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 is available at CRN.com/SP500.

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ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is global telecom holding company operating a global communications and managed services platform across five operating brands-Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and Flowroute-delivering voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions spanning SMB to global enterprises. BCM One has over 600 employees and 140,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit?thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

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SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bcm-one-secures-no.-139-ranking-on-crns-2026-solution-provider-500-list-1175170