octonomy Earns 96% Accuracy Certification for AI Agents That Interpret Complex Manufacturing Documentation

Company launches "Stump octonomy" Challenge to allow manufacturers to test its AI agents against real-world technical documentation, preserving expert knowledge as retirements loom

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / octonomy, an AI company building agentic systems for complex enterprise support and service workflows, today announced that its AI agent platform achieved 96% accuracy in an independent benchmark evaluating technical questions grounded in manufacturing documentation and schematics, environments where general-purpose AI systems often struggle to maintain accuracy.

The certification comes from The Tolly Group, an independent organization that validates technology performance for enterprise software and IT companies. During the evaluation, octonomy retrieved and contextualized information from complex, unstructured industrial data sources with virtually hallucination-free accuracy.

The testing validated octonomy's ability to surface precise, actionable answers from manuals, schematics and other source materials, helping manufacturers reduce reliance on tribal knowledge, preserve expertise as retirements accelerate, and improve decision-making speed in high-stakes environments.

The certification reinforces octonomy's core differentiation: making primary-source technical documentation instantly searchable, interpretable and actionable, rather than leaving critical knowledge trapped in static documents or incomplete knowledge transfer processes.

From Certification to Real-World Proof: Introducing "Stump octonomy"

Building on this independent validation, octonomy invites manufacturers to challenge its platform through "Stump octonomy" a live walkthrough in which octonomy builds personalized AI agents that can interpret the challenger's most complex, technical schematics, showcasing how the platform performs against real-world technical challenges.

The format is designed to balance transparency with reliability. By structuring the experience as a guided demonstration rather than an open-ended test, octonomy ensures participants can fully understand the platform's capabilities while maintaining the integrity of the evaluation environment.

"Most AI tools break down when the question moves beyond text and into diagrams, data, and real operational context," said Oliver Trabert, CTO of octonomy. "In these environments, accuracy isn't a nice-to-have, it's the difference between uptime and downtime. This validation shows we're not just generating answers, we're interpreting complex technical knowledge the way experienced engineers and technicians actually do, helping manufacturers make expert knowledge accessible to every technician, closing skills gaps without losing decades of expertise."

Backed by More Than $25 Million Funding, Recent U.S. Expansion

The announcement builds on a period of significant growth for octonomy, including its recent expansion into the United States and more than $25 million in total investment supporting the company's platform development and go-to-market strategy.

As manufacturers face workforce transitions and growing operational complexity, octonomy is helping turn static documentation into real-time operational intelligence, making expert technical knowledge easier to access and apply across teams.

Additional Resources

Read the State of Agentic AI Accuracy 2026 Report

Take part in the Stump octonomy Challenge

Learn more about octonomy

About octonomy

octonomy revolutionizes enterprise support with agentic AI: autonomous digital coworkers capable of handling complex, technical tasks with human-level accuracy. Its AI agents understand, reason, and act across enterprise systems like ERPs, CRMs, and ticketing to resolve issues end-to-end.

With hallucination-free, 96% response accuracy, multi-channel interactivity (chat, email, and voice), octonomy enables companies to scale service without scaling headcount.

Founded in 2024 in Cologne, Germany, octonomy employs nearly 130 people worldwide.

Media contact:

Michael Zema

Unshakable Marketing Group for octonomy

octonomy@unshakablemarketinggroup.com

SOURCE: octonomy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/octonomy-earns-96-accuracy-certification-for-ai-agents-that-inter-1175948