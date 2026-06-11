In late 2025, BloombergNEF (BNEF) projected that 2026 would be the first down year for solar panel installations in two decades. As of its presentation at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, with Chinese capacity installations slowing significantly versus the prior year at this point, it looks like this projection may come true. BNEF solar analyst Jenny Chase examined why the ongoing wars have a limited effect on solar, and what might pull the solar module industry from its doldrums. Source: China National Energy Association via Bloomberg Although there are multiple energy wars (Ukraine and the Middle East) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...