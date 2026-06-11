The government of Bangladesh on Thursday announced a major policy package to accelerate solar power development, including a zero per cent tax rate for the solar power sector until 2035. In addition, a 5% tax rebate will be provided on payments made against consumers' solar electricity bills. The initiative aims to attract investment into the solar power sector as part of the government's plan to generate 20% of total electricity demand from renewable energy sources by 2030, and between 30% and 50% from clean energy by 2050. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, while presenting the ...

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