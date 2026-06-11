Seasoned B2B Transformation Executive to Lead Integreon's AI-Driven Growth and Strategic Expansion

Integreon, a leading global provider of technology-enabled legal and business solutions, today announced the appointment of Krishna Nacha as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

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Krishna Nacha, Integreon CEO

Nacha brings more than 30 years of experience scaling global organizations in the business process, technology services, and information management space. As CEO, he will spearhead Integreon's domain-led, AI-forward strategy while continuing to advance the mission of helping clients modernize and optimize critical business functions.

"Krishna is the right leader at the right time for Integreon," said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner of EagleTree Capital, Integreon's primary investor. "Throughout his career, he has built a remarkable track record of leading complex transformations across global P&Ls and building high-performing teams to deliver exceptional, cutting-edge outcomes for clients. His strategic vision, operational expertise, and people-first leadership make him very well-positioned to lead Integreon through its next chapter of growth."

Most recently, Nacha served as Head of Americas at Iron Mountain, a leading provider of information management services. Prior to Iron Mountain, he served in executive roles at Wipro and EXL Service, leaders in the business process services space. His background also includes commercial and operational leadership roles at Capgemini, Infosys, and Unilever. Nacha holds a Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Karnataka, India and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, India.

"I have long admired Integreon's market impact and commitment to client success," Nacha said. "In a world defined by speed and AI, clients need a strategic partner that can deliver high velocity results. Integreon is uniquely positioned to do exactly that at scale, by combining our deep domain expertise with advanced AI workflows. I am honored to step into the CEO role and lead this exceptional team into its next chapter."

"The market opportunity for Integreon has never been greater," said Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree Capital. "With organizations rapidly seeking a transition to AI-led operations, Krishna's experience and knowledge of executing complex technology led transformations is a significant asset and will help to expand Integreon's capabilities and deliver substantial value for its clients."

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted global provider of technology-enabled legal and business solutions that help corporations, law firms, and professional services organizations modernize operations, improve efficiency, and scale more effectively. Integreon combines deep domain expertise, operational rigor, AI-enabled workflows, and global delivery capabilities to support a broad range of managed services, from creative design, content delivery, and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers around-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.4 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 45 private equity investments and more than 105 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Meg McEvoy

LIMELIGHT

meg@limelightgrowth.com

434-409-0050